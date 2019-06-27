‘I nearly slimed myself’: Paul Rudd will be in ‘Ghostbusters 2020’ and fans can’t wait

Paul Rudd posted a video on the Ghostbusters Twitter account Thursday, announcing he’ll be in “Ghostbusters 2020.” Ghostbusters Twitter

It looks like “Ghostbusters 2020” called. And Paul Rudd accepted.

Rudd, who grew up in Overland Park, was featured in a video posted to Twitter Thursday from the Ghostbusters account. It said “Look who accepted the call. #GB20”

In the video, Rudd is recording himself in front of the firehouse used in the “Ghostbusters” movies, which he calls “epic.” He said that his agent called director Jason Reitman about a “semi-young, strapping” man who needed to be cast for the movie, and it turned out that they were going to call him.

Rudd goes on: “When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for ‘Ghostbusters.’ In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

According to Variety, Rudd will play a teacher in the film.

Judging by the reaction from fans, Reitman — whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters” — made a good choice.

“Best news ever!” tweeted one.

Another responded: “OH MY GOD! IT’S SO AWESOME I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT PAUL RUDD IS A GHOSTBUSTER NOW.”

Rudd is known for his roles in “Clueless,” “Anchorman” and, of course, as Ant-Man in Marvel’s universe.

He was in Kansas City earlier this month to help host the Big Slick fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The weekend event set a record this year by raising $2.5 million.





Thursday’s tweet had more than 142,000 views and 2,400 retweets within an hour of posting. The best part, though, might be that the New Yorkers walking by Rudd never once looked up to notice Ant-Man himself was recording a selfie.