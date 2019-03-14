Movie News & Reviews

KC's Paul Rudd and new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer tease 'one last' surprise

By Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times

March 14, 2019

Whatever it takes. That's how Marvel teased the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which opens in theaters April 26.
Marvel dropped another full-length trailer Thursday for “Avengers: Endgame,” in which its remaining superheroes rally against the evil that wiped out half of the living things in the universe.

The clip opens with Iron Man floating in space, leaving a message for Pepper Potts in which he says, “I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one.”

There are many serious faces – including Ant-Man (Kansas City’s Paul Rudd), who has somehow escaped from the Quantum Realm where he was trapped at the end of the last movie. Finally, led by Captain America, the remaining Avengers appear en masse, ready for action, in matching uniforms accented with red and white. Surprise! Iron Man is among them.

One thing we don’t see: This movie’s big bad, whoever that may be. (Thanos, are you still out there?)

Thor also has a little confab with Captain Marvel, who makes an appearance after being teased as Fury’s last hope in the end credits of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain Marvel.”

“Avengers: Endgame” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige. The film opens April 26.

