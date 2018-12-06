‘Vice,’ ‘Star Is Born’ lead Golden Globe noms, but look who got snubbed

Golden Globes voters pulled the contentious comedy “Green Book” and the still-to-be-released Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” deeper into the Oscar race, while also embracing the critically acclaimed “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite.”
But there were also prominent snubs. Damien Chazelle’s cerebral space race drama “First Man” was virtually ignored, drawing one acting nod, for Claire Foy’s supporting work, and a nomination for Justin Hurwitz’s score. Among the surprises, the tepidly reviewed blockbuster “Bohemian Rhapsody” was recognized in the best drama category.
Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” received four nominations — for picture, director, actor (John David Washington) and supporting actor (Adam Driver) — but Kevin Willmott, a University of Kansas film professor, was snubbed in the screenplay category.
The largest number of movie nominations —six — went to Adam McKay’s “Vice,” including ones for best musical or comedy, director, actor (Christian Bale), supporting actress (Amy Adams), supporting actor (Sam Rockwell) and screenplay.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bradley Cooper’s hit romance “A Star Is Born,” the cutting period comedy “The Favourite” (set to open in KC Dec. 14) and “Green Book” each received five nominations.
The group behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, supported a notable number of films with diverse casts and racial themes. In addition to “BlacKkKlansman,” vying against “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” as best drama contenders will be the superhero smash “Black Panther” and the melancholy “If Beale Street Could Talk” (which does not have a KC opening date yet).
“Crazy Rich Asians” drew two nominations, for Constance Wu’s acting and best musical or comedy, a category that also included “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Vice.”
The Globes are seen as the most unserious stop on the road to the Oscars, which will take place Feb. 24. Only 88 people vote on the Globe nominees and winners. And the top Globes are split into dramatic and comedic categories, often in nonsensical ways.
In a head-scratching policy for an awards program adjudicated by reporters from overseas, foreign-language films are ineligible for the marquee best picture categories. So the nominations did not offer much guidance on the Oscar fortunes of “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón’s blissfully reviewed epic that has become a lightning rod in Hollywood because it comes from Netflix, which only gives films token theatrical releases. “Roma,” opening in KC Dec. 14, was among the best foreign film nominees, as expected, while Cuarón was recognized for best screenplay and best director.
Movie fans may also be confused by the inclusion of “A Star Is Born” in the best drama category. The romantic remake is plenty dramatic, but the Globes has a whole category specifically for musicals and comedies. “A Star Is Born” has lots of singing, and the 1976 version starring Barbra Streisand won the Globe for best musical. What’s the deal this time around? It boils down to category shopping: “A Star Is Born” consultants asked the press association to not consider it a musical, since the dramatic category is seen as having more heft.
A green light on ‘Green Book’
A parade of films (“Beautiful Boy,” “Eighth Grade,” “A Quiet Place,” “The Old Man & the Gun”) ended up with a lone nomination. That’s how Globes voters roll: Spread the love.
But “Green Book,” adored by some for its feel-good depiction of interracial friendship while leaving others appalled for its reliance on racial clichés, emerged as a factor in five categories, including Viggo Mortensen’s lead acting, Mahershala Ali’s supporting work, best screenplay and Peter Farrelly’s direction. The strong showing for “Green Book” could give the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cover to embrace it as well.
Tracking the Disney scorecard
Walt Disney Studios, despite its box-office brawn, has never been much of an awards force outside of animation. (Unless you count the years it owned Miramax, which functioned as a rogue planet.) This year, however, Disney has “Mary Poppins Returns,” which has not yet been reviewed by critics – it doesn’t arrive in theaters until Dec. 19 – but has been generating glowing advance buzz and received a nod for best musical or comedy, along with acting nominations for Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. In addition to best drama, “Black Panther” received attention in the song and score categories.
By the time the Globes ceremony arrives, Disney may also have closed its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of Twenty-First Century Fox. That would make Disney the owner of Fox Searchlight, which received 10 nominations in total, including nods for Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Another Fox studio going to Disney is behind “Bohemian Rhapsody,” starring Rami Malek, who received a best actor nomination for his toothy performance as Freddie Mercury. In the final totals, Disney had nine nominations and the Fox companies had 25, including those for FX in the television races.
‘Vice’ makes its move
This Dick Cheney biopic, directed and written by McKay (“The Big Short”), has been hanging back. It won’t arrive in theaters until Christmas Day. But “Vice” has now made its break.
The inclusion of McKay in the directors category came as a surprise to most awards handicappers. Squeezed out of the directors race was Yorgos Lanthimos, the force behind “The Favourite.”
The TV contingent is strong
Because the press association’s nominations arrive as Oscar voters are gearing up for their own selection process, the movie-related Globe categories receive most of the attention. But the truth is that the Globes ceremony draws much of its power from TV stars – and the desire by voters to be tastemakers by throwing their weight behind fledgling series. In recent years, the Globes have helped put streaming-service shows like “Transparent” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on the map.
In the best television drama category, newcomers receiving nominations included the thriller “Killing Eve,” starring Sandra Oh as a security services operative; the boisterous “Pose,” the latest FX hit from Ryan Murphy; and “Homecoming,” a cerebral thriller starring Julia Roberts.
One reminder: Two stalwarts, “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things,” were not eligible this time around because no new episodes of either series aired in 2018.
Among comedies, awards handicappers predict that it is going to be hard to unseat the reigning winner, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Newcomers among the nominees include “Barry,” the off-kilter HBO series starring the also-nominated Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, and “The Kominsky Method” from Amazon, which also snagged nominations for its stars, Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.
The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host.
The complete list of nominations:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“A Star Is Born”
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Vice”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Charlize Theron, “Tully”
Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy, “First Man”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, “Vice”
John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”
Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”
Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”
Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”
“Girl in the Movies” – “Dumplin’”
“Requiem for a Private War” – “A Private War”
“Revelation” – “Boy Erased”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
“Capernaum”
“Girl”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
Best Television Series, Drama
“The Americans,” FX
“Bodyguard,” Netflix
“Homecoming,”, Amazon
“Killing Eve,” BBC America
“Pose,” FX
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“Barry,” HBO
“The Good Place,” NBC
“Kidding,” Showtime
“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“A Very English Scandal,” Amazon
“The Alienist,” TNT
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX
“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime
“Sharp Objects,” HBO
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”
Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made forTelevision
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Connie Britton, “Dirty John”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series orMotion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Stephan James, “Homecoming”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Jim Carrey, “Kidding”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or MotionPicture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Comments