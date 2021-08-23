Kauffman Center requires COVID vaccine. That means no ‘Nutcracker’ for kids, for now

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend events at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts beginning Sept. 6, officials announced Monday, joining a growing list of venues imposing such mandates.

The policy was arrived at in partnership with the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Harriman-Jewell Series, all of which present all or many of their events at the Kauffman Center’s Helzberg Hall or Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

In addition to providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination, visitors will be required to wear masks except while eating or drinking in designated locations. There will be no exceptions.

Accordingly, children under 12, who aren’t eligible for vaccines, won’t be permitted to attend Kauffman Center events until further notice. Officials will monitor the pandemic’s developments in the hopes that children can return to public performances for the holiday season.

Tickets to the Ballet’s popular annual production of “The Nutcracker,” a children’s favorite that will run Dec. 3-24, were set to go on sale at 6 a.m. Monday.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be like 15 weeks from now,” Jeff Bentley, the Ballet’s executive director, told The Star. “We’re going to be constantly looking at the protocols. … When there’s a point in time that we can adjust this, we can loosen it up, we’ll do that.”

Bentley said the Ballet will allow ticket holders to get refunds up to the day of the performance.

“The message is, we encourage people to buy their tickets as they would, because they’re not going to be taking a risk,” he said. “And this way they can get their preferred seats now.”

The refund policy also will be in effect for the Ballet’s season opener, “Celts,” which will run Oct. 15-24.

“We’re trying to adjust,” Bentley said. “We’re bobbing and weaving, trying to make it safe for the audiences. We have promised them for the past 16 months that our top priority has been the health and safety of our patrons, of our staff, of our audiences. That continues to be the top priority.”

Like other arts organizations, the Ballet was forced to cancel almost all its performances last season, including “The Nutcracker,” its biggest money-maker.

The vaccine policy does not affect the Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s family holiday show, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” Dec. 2-12. It was already scheduled to be presented at the Lyric’s other venue, the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

The Kansas City Symphony might be forced to cancel children’s concerts, including “Halloween Symphony Spooktacular!” on Oct. 3.

The first Kauffman Center event that will be affected by the vaccine mandate is a performance of “C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce” on Sept. 11. Also scheduled for September are pianist Kenny Broberg with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra on Sept. 14 and the Kansas City Symphony’s season opener, “Mahler’s ‘Titan’ with Kahane’s World Premiere Piano Concerto,” Sept. 24-26.

Under this new policy, patrons will need to show proof of vaccination along with a valid ticket. They must have received their full vaccine dose at least 14 days earlier.

Proof of vaccines are or soon will be required at the Unicorn Theatre, Heartland Men’s Chorus concerts and AEG events at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland and The Truman. Nationally, all Broadway theaters in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., are among the many arts organizations with vaccine mandates.