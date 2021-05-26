A second Van Gogh immersive is coming soon to Kansas City. Here’s what we know so far

A preview to press of the exhibit “Van Gogh Alive: The Experience” in Mexico City in February 2020. Foto AP

Kansas Citians can immerse themselves in the masterpieces of Vincent van Gogh this year not just once, but twice.

A few weeks after “Immersive Van Gogh” was announced, a second immersive experience said it would be heading to Kansas City. Starlight and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art partnered to make it happen.

Organizers of “Van Gogh Alive” announced Wednesday that experience would be headed to Kansas City this fall, as several touring exhibits that use projections to recreate the art of Dutch painter Van Gogh pop up around the country.

Organizers said the location would be the iconic outdoor theater in Kansas City: Starlight Theatre. It will begin Oct. 23.

The show is created by Melbourne, Australia-based Grande Experiences and is billed as a “large-scale, immersive multi-sensory arts and entertainment experience.”

It will be displayed in the Cohen Community Stage House at Starlight, which rises 10 stories and is climate-controlled.

Other photos and videos will be shown alongside his work.

While we don’t yet know ticket pricing or how long it will be here, more details are expected to be announced Thursday morning.

The other show, called “Immersive Van Gogh” will be here Dec. 1 through Feb. 6. Tickets start at $40 at kansascityvangogh.com.

Other shows include “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition.”