Want to pick Halloween pumpkins in the Kansas City area? Here’s a batch of patches

Area pumpkin patches are offering a variety of gourds. File photo

Pumpkin season is in full swing as Halloween approaches, and you don’t have to settle for buying one the orange gourds at the local grocery store.

You can make a day (or at least an afternoon) of it by driving to one of the many pumpkin patches on both sides of the state line. Most offer activities beyond picking your pumpkins, such as corn mazes, and charge admission. At others, you pay only for your produce.

Here is a rundown:

Alldredge Orchards: Saturday-Sunday, $3; 10455 Highway N, Platte City. alldredgeorchards.com

Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch: Closed Tuesdays, $13.95-$15.95; 17607 NE 52nd, Liberty. carolynscountrycousins.com

Cider Hill Family Orchard: Closed Mondays, free; 3341 N. 139th, Kansas City, Kansas. ciderhillfamilyorchard.com

Crazy Craigs: Daily, free; 14521 Highway A, Liberty. a-hwy.com

Faulkner’s Ranch: Daily, $10-$15; 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com

Fun Farm: Closed Tuesdays, $15.13-$24.90; 650 N. Jefferson, Kearney. funfarmpumpkinpatch.com

Historic Weston Orchard & Vineyard: Daily, $5-$12; 18545 County Road H, Weston. orchardweston.com

Johnson Farms: Daily, $11.99-$13.99; 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net

Kerby Farm: Friday-Sunday, $7; 15943 158th, Bonner Springs. kerbypumpkinpatch.com

Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm: Daily, $8.99-$12.99; 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com

Powell Pumpkin Patch: Daily, free; 25695 Spring Valley, Louisburg. powellpumpkinpatch.com

Pumpkins Etc.: Friday-Sunday, free; 10700 Farmer Lane, Platte City. pumpkinsetc.wordpress.com

The Pumpkin Pad: Saturday-Sunday, $14; 35100 E. Outer Belt, Lone Jack. thepumpkinpad.net

Pumpkin Valley: Friday-Sunday, $11; 2807 N.W. Chipman, Lee’s Summit. pumpkinvalley.net

Red Barn Ranch: Friday-Sunday, $8; 23111 S. Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville. redbarnranch.farm