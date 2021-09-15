Halloween begins in Kansas City with haunted houses, more. Also: American Royal BBQ

Halloween season kicks off this weekend with the openings of the West Bottoms’ famed haunted houses and a variety of other attractions.

The Beast and Edge of Hell will run Sept. 17-Nov. 13. For tickets ($27-$75) and more information, go to fullmoonprod.com.

Also, the Coterie will produce “Electric Poe 2021” for the second straight year at Union Cemetery, Sept. 16-Oct. 31 ($15-$30).

R.H. Wilhoit (as The Confidant) and Rex Hobart (as Musician) appeared last year in the Coterie’s “Electric Poe,” which will return Sept. 16-Oct. 31 at Union Cemetery. KansasCity

Among other seasonal openings are Halloween Haunt (Sept. 17-Oct. 30) and The Great Pumpkin Fest (Sept. 18-Oct. 31) at Worlds of Fun, Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm (Sept. 17-Oct. 31), Liberty Corn Maze (Sept. 17-Oct. 31), Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch (Sept. 18-Oct. 31) and Johnson Farms u-pick pumpkins (opens Sept. 18).

Kane Brown will play his unique brand of country music Sept. 16 at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

Music

▪ Dance Gavin Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($27.50-$35). arvestbanktheatre.com.

▪ Kane Brown, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center ($55-$105). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ John Pizzarelli Trio, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Folly ($20-$55). follytheater.org.

▪ Here Come the Mummies, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Knuckleheads ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Sara Evans, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Ameristar ($55-$115). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ Te Deum, “The Heart Cries Out,” 7:30 Sept. 18, Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral, and 3 p.m. Sept. 19, Village Presbyterian Church ($20-$25). te-deum.org.

▪ Alanis Morissette with Garbage, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center ($46.50-$146.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

Canadian singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette of “Jagged Little Pill” fame will perform Sept. 19 at the T-Mobile Center. Amy Harris File photo

▪ Rufus Wainwright and José González, 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Uptown ($35-$79). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater ($35-$159.50). azuraamp.com.

▪ Glass Animals, 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater ($25-$279.50). azuraamp.com.

▪ The Boston Trio, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 1900 Building ($10-$30). 1900bldg.com.

Festivals

▪ Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Sept. 16-26, Charlotte Street Foundation (free). kcundergroundfilmfest.com.

▪ Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 19, Downtown Blue Springs (free). bluespringsfallfestival.com.

▪ Brookside Art Annual, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 19, Brookside district (free). brooksidekc.org.

▪ Jazz in the Valley music festival, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17, Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley (free). mcckc.edu/events/jazz.

▪ Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18, Shawnee Town ($1). shawneetown.org.

▪ Big Shoal Country Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum (free). atkinsjohnsonfarm.com.

▪ Park(ing) Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18, Walnut Street, Downtown KC (free). dnakcmo.org.

▪ Waldo Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18, Waldo Area, 75th and Wornall (free). waldokc.org.

Three for free

▪ The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the University of Missouri Kansas City Conservatory Division of Theatre will present “The Tempest” at UMKC’s Spencer Theater, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 21-24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 (donations accepted at door). kcshakes.org.

▪ Fishtank Theatre will open its 13th season with “The Bomb-itty of Errors,” a hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” on the outdoor stage at The Black Box, 8 p.m. Sept. 16-19 and 22-25. blackboxkc.com.

▪ Visitors can check out 230 new houses throughout the area during the Fall Parade of Homes, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18-Oct. 3. kcparadeofhomes.com.

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue will take place Sept. 16-19 at Kansas Speedway. James Wooldridge jawooldridge@kcstar.com

More entertainment

▪ The American Royal World Series of Barbecue will run Sept. 16-19 at Kansas Speedway, but the recommended day for the public to visit the world’s largest barbecue competition will be Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 18 ($8-$35). americanroyal.com/bbq.

▪ “Contemporary Art and the Missouri Bicentennial” will open at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, with entertainment by Chris Hazelton’s Trio, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 (free; timed tickets required); runs through Feb. 20 (free). kemperart.org.

▪ “Baybra’s Tulips,” a family drama from KC Melting Pot Theatre, will run at the Just Off Broadway Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. 22-25 ($17.25-$27.50). kcmeltingpot.com.

▪ Four choreographers with original works and four local dance companies (Kansas City Ballet, Owen/Cox Dance Group, Störling Dance Theater and Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company) will take part in the eighth New Dance Partners at Yardley Hall, 8 p.m. Sept. 17, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 18 ($25-$35). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Kids can dress up as their favorite characters for Harry Potter Day at Science City, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18 ($14; free for Union Station members). sciencecity.unionstation.org.

▪ Jimmy Buffett classics will fill the air in “Escape to Margaritaville” at Starlight Theatre, 8 p.m. Sept. 21-26 ($15-$98). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Bianca Del Rio, who is royalty among American drag queens, will perform at the Folly Theater, 8 p.m. Sept. 22 ($39.50-$212). follytheater.org.

▪ Kansas City Fashion Week will take place at Oak Park Mall, 7 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 ($30-$65). kcfashionweek.com.

Drag queen Bianca Del Rio will perform Sept. 22 at the Folly Theater. RENE KOALA File photo