Entertainment

Kansas City things to do: Simone Biles, ‘Camelot,’ Jason Aldean, Marc Anthony, Erykah Badu

The classic Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot” will open at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at MTH Theater at Crown Center. It will run through Oct. 24.

The medieval tale of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot, presented by a nine-person cast and five-person orchestra, includes classic tunes such as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “How to Handle a Woman” and the title song.

Tickets ($39-$55) and more information are available at mthkc.com. Seating will be limited to 50% of capacity. Audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of performance.

Camelot.jpg
Patrick Lewallen, left, will star as King Arthur and Sydney Chow as Guinevere in the MTH Theater at Crown Center’s production of “Camelot.” MTH Theater at Crown Center

Music

On the Vine

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Knuckleheads (sold out). knuckleheadskc.com.

Marc Rebillet, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($23-$33). arvestbanktheatre.com.

St. Vincent, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, GrindersKC ($35-$75). grinderskc.com.

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center ($25-$120.25). t-mobilecenter.com.

Jelly Roll, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($25-$30). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Kauffman Center ($33.50-$68.50). kcjo.org.

Karrin Allyson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Folly ($20-$55). follytheater.org.

Marc Anthony, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center ($61-$181). www.t-mobilecenter.com.

Primus with Wolfmother, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, GrindersKC ($39.50-$99). grinderskc.com.

Rod Wave, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Uptown (sold out). uptowntheater.com.

Erykah Badu, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($39.50-$170). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, The Truman ($35-$70). thetrumankc.com.

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ($25-$50). arvestbanktheatre.com.

IMG_Marc_Anthony_2_1_SIL71N12_L680395175.JPG
Singer Marc Anthony will perform Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

Festivals

Fairfax Festival, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Lewis & Clark Park at Kaw Point (sold out). fiakck.org.

40th on 40th: A Midtown KC Now Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 7, Major Murray Davis Park (free). midtownkcnow.org.

Festa Italiana, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, Zona Rosa (free). unicokc.wordpress.com.

Hawktoberfest, 2-7 p.m. Oct. 9, Bluhawk Marketplace (free). eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest Live! 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Kansas City Live! ($10) powerandlightdistrict.com.

SUNDAY nikki-glaser-2019.jpg
Comedian and University of Kansas alum Nikki Glaser will perform at the Uptown on Oct. 8. MINDY TUCKER File photo

Other entertainment

Kansas City Actors Theatre’s “Four Children,” presented in conjunction with the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station, will open at City Stage Theatre, 7:30 Oct. 7-9, 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m Oct. 14-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p..m. Oct. 24 ($10-$25). kcactors.org.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, a University of Kansas alum who honed her act at the defunct Stanford and Sons in Kansas City, will perform at the Uptown, 6 p.m. Oct. 8 ($39.75-$149.75). uptowntheater.com.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon will bring his comedy act to the Kansas City Improv, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Oct. 8-9 ($32-$42). improvkc.com.

kevin nealon.jfif
Kevin Nealon, who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and the series “Weeds,” will have four shows at the Kansas City Improv . File photo

“The Rocky Horror Show” will be performed live in the West Bottoms outside The Black Box, 8 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 14-16, 21-22, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30, 8 p.m. Oct. 31 ($30). rockyhorrorkc.com.

Shen Yun, a performing arts group displaying classical Chinese dance, will come to the Kauffman Center, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 ($87-$157). kauffmancenter.org.

Biles.jpg
Star gymnast Simone Biles is slated to perform at the Gold Over America Tour during its stop Oct. 12 at the T-Mobile Center. Ashley Landis File photo

Simone Biles is scheduled to appear with other U.S. gymnasts when the Gold Over America Tour stops at the T-Mobile Center, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($13.50-$168.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  
