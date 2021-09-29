Want to see ‘Wicked’ in Kansas City? Here’s when and where to get tickets

Single tickets for the Kansas City Broadway Series presentation of “Wicked” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. The popular musical will return once again Jan. 5-23 at the Music Hall.

Tickets, with prices starting at $29, will be available at Ticketmaster or by calling 800-982-2787. Season ticket holders have already claimed most seats, so demand likely will be great. Single tickets also are available through resale operations such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

“After many months longing to be back in the theater, ‘Wicked’ is the perfect show to kick off the New Year,” Leslie Broecker, president of Broadway Across America, Midwest, said in a press release. “Kansas City loves ‘Wicked,’ and we’re very excited to welcome the show back to Music Hall.”

“Wicked” will run Jan. 5-23 at the Music Hall as part of the Kansas City Broadway Series. File photo

One of the five longest-running shows in Broadway history since opening in 2003, “Wicked” has been hugely popular in Kansas City during four previous Broadway Series appearances. It tells the story of two girls who meet in the land of Oz, long before Dorothy ever arrived, and how they grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

The Broadway Series’ 2021-22 season will open with “Tootsie” Nov. 23-28 at the Music Hall. COVID-19 wiped out the series’ final two shows of 2019-20 and its entire 2020-21 season.