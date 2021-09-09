Fingers crossed: Starlight announces 8 shows for 2022 season, including ‘Waitress’

Starlight Theatre is hoping 2022 will bring a return to normalcy with its recently announced Broadway Series schedule.

The 2022 season, which includes five shows plus three weekend specials, will feature several productions wiped out by the pandemic the past two summers, including “Waitress” and appearances by Riverdance and Blue Man Group.

“Some of the shows playing in 2022 have been on the docket for quite some time,” Starlight president and CEO Rich Baker said. “When COVID-19 hit, tours had to head back to New York to weather the storm. I’m so excited that they’re back on the road, bigger and better than ever before, and that we can share them with Kansas City audiences next summer.”

The musical “Waitress,” originally scheduled to play at Starlight in 2020 but canceled by the pandemic, returns to Starlight’s schedule for May 17-22, 2022. Joan Marcus File photo

Starlight’s 2022 Broadway Series: “Oklahoma!” May 13-15; “Waitress,” May 17-22; “Hairspray,” June 7-12; Riverdance, June 17-19; Blue Man Group, June 24-26; “Anastasia,” Aug. 9-14; “Sister Act,” Aug. 16-21; and “The Prom,” Sept. 13-18.

The Irish dance company Riverdance will visit Starlight June 17-19 as part of its 25th anniversary tour. File photo

The pandemic shut down Starlight’s 2020 schedule and curtailed this season, as national Broadway tours didn’t resume until this fall with “On Your Feet!” and “Escape to Margaritaville.”

Season ticket holders can renew their five-show seasons now and add one or all three weekend specials — “Oklahoma!,” Riverdance and Blue Man Group — at kcstarlight.com.

Blue Man Group will perform June 24-26 at Starlight. Jemal Countess File photo