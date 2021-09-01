Got Labor Day weekend plans in Kansas City? Loads of festivals, concerts, theater

The Unicorn Theater will open its 2021-22 season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 with “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

Based on a true story from a 2012 book, the comedy follows a magazine fact checker who butts heads with an author over the truthfulness of an article. The play ran on Broadway in 2018-19.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” runs through Sept. 26. Tickets ($22-$44) and more information are available at unicorntheatre.org.

Audience members must wear masks and provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test within the previous 48 hours.

Country singer Dwight Yoakam will perform Sept. 4 at the Uptown, Charles Sykes File photo

Music

▪ Halestorm with The Hu and Cory Marks, 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater ($45-$75). azuraamp.com.

▪ The Phantom Blues Band featuring Curtis Salgado and Danielle Nicole, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Knuckleheads ($35-$47.50). (Kelly Finnigan had been scheduled to perform but dropped out after the death of his father, Mike Finnigan, an early member of the band.) knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Dwight Yoakam, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Uptown ($45-$95). uptowntheater.com.

Sevendust will play Sept. 4 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Chris Baird File photo

▪ Sevendust with Tremonti and Lydia Can’t Breathe, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($28.50-$38.50). arvestbanktheatre.com.

▪ Korn and Staind, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater ($29.50-$89.50). azuraamp.com.

▪ Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ($32.50-$65). arvestbanktheatre.com.

First Friday

▪ “La Gruta/The Grotto” by Joann Quiñones will open at Belger Arts Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 3; runs through Feb. 5. belgerarts.org.

▪ “Bliss” by Judy Onofrio and “Sight-line” by Sherry Leedy will open at Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 3; through Oct. 23. sherryleedy.com.

▪ Kansas City Artists Coalition will present works by Kemi Radji, Desiree Warren and Micael Elrod, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 3. kansascityartistscoalition.org.

Eddie Delahunt, a regular at the Kansas City Irish Fest at Crown Center, is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 on the Miller Lite Stage. FRED BLOCHER The Kansas City Star

More entertainment

▪ Santa-Cali-Gon Days at Independence Square will celebrate Independence as the starting point of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6 (free). santacaligon.com.

▪ The annual Kansas City Irish Fest will take place at Crown Center, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 4-5 ($8-$25; weekend pass $45). kcirishfest.com.

▪ KC Market Days — A LGBTQ+ Celebration will include music and more at Ilus Davis Park, 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 3, noon-midnight Sept. 4 ($7.50-$12; free admission first hour Sept 4). kcmarketdays.org.

▪ Brooklyn native Hannah Berner, co-host of Bravo’s “Chat Room” and host of the podcast “Berning in Hell,” will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 3-4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 5 ($22-$30). thecomedyclubkc.com.

▪ The Kansas City Renaissance Festival will open in Bonner Springs, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 4-Oct. 17 (weekends, Labor Day and Oct. 11; $12.50-$20.95 in advance, $14.95-$23.95 at gate). kcrenfest.com.

▪ Uncorked: KC Wine Festival will bring more than 100 wines and champagnes as well as food and entertainment to Union Station, 1-5 and 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 ($55-$70). uncorkedwinefestivals.com.

▪ Bike for the Brain, the annual bicycle ride for mental health, will begin at the Johnson County Mental Health Center, 8 a.m. Sept. 6 ($30-$40). bikeforthebrain.org.

“On Your Feet,” a musical based on the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, comes to Starlight Theatre Sept. 7-12. Matthew Murphy

▪ Based on the story of Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, “On Your Feet!” will play at Starlight, 8 p.m. Sept. 7-12 ($15-$198). kcstarlight.com.