Things to do around Kansas City: New musical, Eddie Griffin, Wilco, dancing brothers

Greta Ogelsby will star in the Unity Performing Arts Center’s new musical, “Broke Open,” along with Sarah Tannehill Anderson. Courtesy of Unity Performing Arts Center

The new Unity Performing Arts Center will present a new musical, “Broke Open,” this weekend.

Television, movie and theater veteran Greta Ogelsby and Grammy- and Emmy-winning soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson will star in a staged reading with musical performances. It will run 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 14, 3 p.m. Aug. 15.

Written by Keith Andrews with music by Andrews and Robert Pherigo, “Broke Open” is set in 1960s Alabama and follows a friendship between two college students of different races and the effect it has on their families.

The performances will benefit the Unity Performing Arts Center, which is housed in a former theater space in the basement of Unity Temple on the Plaza. Because of the pandemic, seating will be limited with masks and proof of vaccination required.

Tickets are $20 at brokeopen.com.

Sarah Tannehill Anderson will star in the Unity Performing Arts Center’s new musical, “Broke Open,” along with Greta Ogelsby. Courtesy of Unity Performing Arts Center

Other theater

▪ “Rabbit Hole,” Smet Theatrics, 7 p.m. Aug. 12-14, Culture House ($15-$16). culturehouse.getmytix.net.

▪ “Frankenstein,” Theatre for Young America, noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14-15, City Stage ($10-$12). tya.org.

▪ “Newsies,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13-15, Gladstone Theatre in the Park (free). gladstonetip.com.

Music

▪ Wilco and Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, GrindersKC; moved from Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ($35-$87.50). axs.com.

▪ All Time Low with The Maine and Grayscale, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Kansas City Live! ($20-$85) powerandlightdistrict.com.

▪ Webbie, 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Blvd Nights ($40-$100). eventbrite.com.

▪ William Clark Green, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Knuckleheads ($29.50). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ The Floozies with Emancipator, 5 p.m. Aug. 14, GrindersKC ($27.50-$75). grinderskc.com.

▪ Mike Zito’s Big Damn Band with Tito Jackson, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Knuckleheads ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Soul Asylum with Local H, 8 p.m. Aug. 15, RecordBar ($30). therecordbar.com.

▪ Corey Taylor with Cherry Bombs, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, GrindersKC ($39.50-$75). grinderskc.com.

Kansas City native Eddie Griffin will perform his comedy act Aug. 14 at the Uptown Theater. Adriana*Lopez File photo

More entertainment

▪ For runners seeking fun rather than competition, the Beer & Bagel Run will be a “4(ish)-mile” event at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, 9 a.m. Aug. 14 ($45). beerandbagel.com.

▪ “Origins: Collecting to Create the Nelson-Atkins” will open Aug. 14 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, runs through March 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday ($18, includes two other featured exhibitions). nelson-atkins.org.

▪ Eddie Griffin, who got his comedy start at the old Sanford and Sons Comedy Club, will return to his hometown for a show at the Uptown Theater, 7 p.m. Aug. 14 ($39.50-$77). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing With the Stars” will bring their Stripped Down Tour to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Aug. 15 ($52.19-$74.31). kauffmancenter.org.

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing with the Stars” will perform Aug. 15 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.. File photo

▪ The monthlong celebration of Kansas City native Charlie Parker’s 101st birthday will move to the Tivoli Theater at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for “Bird 101: The Art of Charlie Parker in Kansas City,” which will include a screening of “Bird: Not Out of Nowhere” and a panel discussion, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 ($5). spotlightcharlieparker.org.

Hybrid event

▪ KC Baroque will perform “Moliere’s Versailles” with limited seating at the Visitation Catholic Church and via livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 ($22-$40). kcbaroque..org.