Things to do around Kansas City: Great Car Show, Virtual Fringe Fest, ‘Illusionists’

The KC Fringe Festival, forced online for the second consecutive year because of the pandemic, will run July 18-Aug. 1.

The 2021 edition of the area’s largest celebration of arts and culture will include 49 theater, dance, film and musical performances as well as the works of 30 visual artists that can be viewed at the Fringe Digital Gallery.

Performance reviews, prepared by the festival’s team of writers or submitted by audience members, will help patrons select shows and activities. Tickets are $5 (for shows less than 45 minutes long) or $10 (for longer shows), with passes available for one day ($25), three days ($60), seven days ($100) and full access ($200, which includes an additional week to view shows).

For King & Country, a Christian pop duo featuring Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, will perform July 17 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. File photo

Music

▪ Trampled Under Foot, 8 p.m. July 16 and 17, Knuckleheads ($65.50-$188). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ For King & Country, 7 p.m. July 17, Azura Amphitheater ($29.50-$79.50). azuraamp.com.

▪ All Missouri Music Awards, 2 p.m. July 17, Scottish Rite Temple ($25-$75). facebook.com.

▪ The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, 7 p.m. July 17, Uptown ($25-$45). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Danny Cox with Lonnie McFadden, Joe Cartwright and more, 7:30 July 18, Knuckleheads ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display on the National WWI Museum grounds July 17 for the Great Car Show. syang@kcstar.com

More entertainment

▪ The musical “Jekyll & Hyde” from Culture House and Störling Dance Theater will run at the Culture House Stage & Studio in Oak Park Mall, 7 p.m. July 15-16, 2 and 7 p.m. July 17, 2 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 22-23, 2 and 7 p.m. July 24, 2 p.m. July 25 ($14-$17). culturehouse.com.

▪ Theatre in the Park will present the new musical “Half Time – Gotta Dance,” 8:30 p.m. July 16-18 and 21-24 ($6-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ The National Recreation & Parks Celebration at Theis Park will include live music, games, children’s activities and more, 6-8 p.m. July 17. kcparks.org.

▪ The new facility of the Wonderscope Children’s Museum will be open for adults to enjoy music, games and a beer garden as part of Eat Drink Play, 6:30 p.m. July 17 ($40-$50). wonderscope.org.

▪ The Great Car Show benefiting the Kansas City Automotive Museum and the National WWI Museum and Memorial will display hundreds of vehicles from across the Midwest on the National WWI Museum grounds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 17 ($2-$5, $12-$22 with museum entry). thegreatcarshow.com.

▪ The children’s entertainer Blippi will bring his act to the Cable Dahmer Arena stage for “Blippi The Musical,” 2 p.m. July 18 ($39-$49). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Six magicians will wow audiences at Starlight Theatre in “The Illusionists,” 8 p.m. July 20-25 ($15-$98). kcstarlight.com.

The Inventor, The Mentalist, The Showman, The Conjuress, The Daredevil and The Trickster will perform live magic and stunts as part of “The Illusionists” beginning July 20 at Starlight Theatre. Starlight Theatre

Virtual and hybrid events

▪ Kansas City Baroque Consortium will present “Italian Landscapes” concert with limited seating at St. John’s United Methodist Church and via livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. July 16 ($22-$40). kcbaroque.org.

▪ Fran Sternberg of the University of Kansas Jewish Studies Program will discuss “Cities of Boundless Possibilities: Polish Jewry between the Wars”; associated with the Union Station exhibition “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.” 6:30 p.m. July 20. mchekc.org.

▪ Robynn Andracsek, associate environmental engineer for Burns & McDonnell, will present “Forty Years Later: The Kansas City Skywalk Tragedy,” noon July 21. lindahall.org.