Entertainment
Things to do around Kansas City: ‘Dead Ringer’ for rockers, BBQ fest, water lanterns
The musical “Dead Ringer” will open July 8 at MTH Theater at Crown Center.
Zachary Stevenson, a Canadian actor/musician known for portraying Buddy Holly, Hank Williams and other singers, conceived and will star in the original concert presentation that offers a glimpse inside the actor’s life and the artists he plays.
The production will take place on MTH Theater’s main stage at reduced capacity. Show times are 7:30 p.m. July 8-10, 2 p.m. July 11, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 17 and 2 p.m. July 18. Admission is $49-$55.
Contact 816-221-6987 or musicaltheaterheritage.com.
Music
▪ Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro, 8 p.m. July 8, Knuckleheads ($58.50-$79.50). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Plies, 9 p.m. July 9, BLVD Nights ($40-$60). eventbrite.com.
▪ Steve Earle & The Dukes, 8 p.m. July 9, Knuckleheads ($42.50-$65). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer, 7 p.m. July 10, Uptown ($52-$152). uptowntheater.com.
▪ Los Dos Carnales, 7 p.m. July 10, Memorial Hall ($70). ticketweb.com.
▪ Summerfest, 7:30 p.m. July 10, UMKC White Recital Hall, and 3 p.m. July 11, Atonement Lutheran Church ($10-$24). summerfestkc.org.
▪ #Assjamz, 8 p.m. July 10, The Truman ($30). thetrumankc.com.
▪ Dale Watson, 8:30 p.m. July 10, Knuckleheads ($20). knuckleheadskc.com.
More entertainment
▪ The Performers Studio at Metropolitan Community College-Longview will present the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. July 8-9, 2:30 p.m. July 10, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 2:30 p.m. July 17 ($5-$10; free for MCC students). facebook.com.
▪ The Teddy Bear Picnic in Roanoke Park will include music, bubbles, story time and, of course teddy bears, 11 a.m. July 9. kcparks.org.
▪ Gladstone Theatre in the Park will present “Matilda the Musical” at the Gladstone Amphitheatre, 8:30 p.m. July 9-11 (free). gladstonetip.com.
▪ The Kansas City BBQ Festival at Arrowhead Stadium (not to be confused with the American Royal World Series of Barbecue at Kansas Speedway) will include food, live music and demonstrations, 5:30 p.m. July 9, 11 a.m. July 10 and 11 (entry free; food, drinks and pit passes available). kcbbqfest.com.
▪ “Castles, Cottages and Crime,” featuring ceramics of British Victorian decorative arts, will run July 10-March 6 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays. nelson-atkins.org.
▪ The Water Lantern Festival, with floating lanterns as well as music and food trucks, returns to Theis Park, 5:30-10 p.m. July 10 ($25.99-$64.99). waterlanternfestival.com.
Virtual events
▪ Andrew Stuart Bergerson, director of Brigstow Institute at the University of Bristol, will present “The Jews They Knew: Nazi Violence among Friends & Neighbors”; associated with the exhibition “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.” at Union Station, 6:30 p.m. July 8. mchekc.org.
▪ Storyteller and oral historian Jim Two Crows Wallen will present “Unbelievable, Weird, Strange & Odd: The Wild Side of Missouri,” 7 p.m. July 13. mymcpl.org.
Comments