Here are 6 of the best Kansas City spots to grab a pic for your Instagram feed

Are you visiting Kansas City and want to know what sites to hit to show your friends and family what you did on your trip? Or are you a local who wants to make your Instagram feed shine?

We’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best spots to snag a photo around Kansas City:

1. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park

Kansas City Instagram spot. The south lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

After taking in some classic and modern art, grab a picture posing next to one of the museum’s iconic shuttlecock statues or lounging on the steps of the main entrance. Looking to take photos and have fun with friends? Play a round of mini golf on an artist-designed course.

Location: 4525 Oak Street

Hours:

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

2. Liberty Memorial Tower at National WWI Museum

Kansas City Instagram spot. View from the top of the Liberty Memorial. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Liberty Memorial Tower offers a sprawling view of the Kansas City skyline through its 217-foot-high, open-air observation deck. Purchase a ticket for access to the deck and get a picture of the city from a bird’s eye view.

Location: 2 Memorial Drive

Hours:

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Memorial Day through Labor Day

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday after Labor Day

3. Local street art

Kansas City Instagram spot. Mural of John “Buck” O’Neil at the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center. Mark Davis mdavis@kcstar.com

Many of Kansas City’s neighborhoods are covered in beautiful, vivid street art that captures the essence of the communities. While you’re out enjoying food and attractions in these areas, take a picture with a mural as a way to commemorate the day. Some of our favorites are in Westport and the 18th & Vine Jazz District. Tag us on Instagram with a photo of your favorite mural in town: @thekansascitystar.

4. Community Bookshelf

Kansas City Instagram spot. Central Library branch of the Kansas City Public Library. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Book lovers can take a day to explore the Central Branch of the Kansas City Public Library. Visitors can snap a picture of the giant Community Bookshelf painted along the library’s parking garage or play with a life size chess set on the rooftop terrace.

Location: West 10th between Wyandotte and Baltimore streets

Hours:

9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Wednesday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday

5. Ewing and Muriel Kauffman Memorial Garden

Kansas City Instagram spot. Ewing and Muriel Kauffman Memorial Garden. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Longing to see some nature? Enjoy a serene walk around the Memorial Gardens’ perennial beds and rotating plant displays. Important note to those who visit: According to the Kauffman Foundation website, the garden prohibits portrait photography or “individuals, groups, and professional photographers visiting the garden for the sole purpose of organized photo sessions.” Guests are still allowed to take snapshots of the garden on their visit.

Location: 4800 Rockhill Road

Hours: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily

6. Union Station

Kansas City Instagram spot. The Grand Plaza of Union Station. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Union Station was built in the early 20th century, and the building still features the beaux-arts architectural style that was popular from that time period, according to the station’s website. If you visit one of its many attractions, including an interactive children’s science center and a movie theater, make sure to grab a picture of some of its incredible architecture.

Location: 30 W. Pershing Road

Hours: 6 a.m - midnight daily. Attractions may have different hours.

