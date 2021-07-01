Local
Here are 6 of the best Kansas City spots to grab a pic for your Instagram feed
Are you visiting Kansas City and want to know what sites to hit to show your friends and family what you did on your trip? Or are you a local who wants to make your Instagram feed shine?
We’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best spots to snag a photo around Kansas City:
1. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park
After taking in some classic and modern art, grab a picture posing next to one of the museum’s iconic shuttlecock statues or lounging on the steps of the main entrance. Looking to take photos and have fun with friends? Play a round of mini golf on an artist-designed course.
Location: 4525 Oak Street
Hours:
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday
- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
2. Liberty Memorial Tower at National WWI Museum
The Liberty Memorial Tower offers a sprawling view of the Kansas City skyline through its 217-foot-high, open-air observation deck. Purchase a ticket for access to the deck and get a picture of the city from a bird’s eye view.
Location: 2 Memorial Drive
Hours:
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily Memorial Day through Labor Day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday after Labor Day
3. Local street art
Many of Kansas City’s neighborhoods are covered in beautiful, vivid street art that captures the essence of the communities. While you’re out enjoying food and attractions in these areas, take a picture with a mural as a way to commemorate the day. Some of our favorites are in Westport and the 18th & Vine Jazz District. Tag us on Instagram with a photo of your favorite mural in town: @thekansascitystar.
4. Community Bookshelf
Book lovers can take a day to explore the Central Branch of the Kansas City Public Library. Visitors can snap a picture of the giant Community Bookshelf painted along the library’s parking garage or play with a life size chess set on the rooftop terrace.
Location: West 10th between Wyandotte and Baltimore streets
Hours:
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Wednesday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday
5. Ewing and Muriel Kauffman Memorial Garden
Longing to see some nature? Enjoy a serene walk around the Memorial Gardens’ perennial beds and rotating plant displays. Important note to those who visit: According to the Kauffman Foundation website, the garden prohibits portrait photography or “individuals, groups, and professional photographers visiting the garden for the sole purpose of organized photo sessions.” Guests are still allowed to take snapshots of the garden on their visit.
Location: 4800 Rockhill Road
Hours: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily
6. Union Station
Union Station was built in the early 20th century, and the building still features the beaux-arts architectural style that was popular from that time period, according to the station’s website. If you visit one of its many attractions, including an interactive children’s science center and a movie theater, make sure to grab a picture of some of its incredible architecture.
Location: 30 W. Pershing Road
Hours: 6 a.m - midnight daily. Attractions may have different hours.
If you followed our guide to the best Instagram spots in Kansas City, make sure to tag us at @thekansascitystar and let us know!
Did we miss your favorite spot? Email us at kcq@kcstar.com.
