Things to do around Kansas City: Monster Jam, Styx and return of children’s theater

Just in time for summer, children’s theater will return in Kansas City after a year-plus absence because of the pandemic.

Theatre for Young America will open its 2021-22 season at City Stage Theatre in Union Station with “The Wizard of Oz,” premiering 10 a.m. June 29 and running through July 17. Tickets ($10-$12) and more information are available at tya.org.

The Coterie will present “Dragons Love Tacos,” performed by UMKC Theatre’s 306 Theatre Troupe, outside in the Crown Center Square’s Entertainment Pavilion, opening at 10 a.m. June 30 and running through Aug. 8. Tickets ($12-$15) and more information are available at thecoterie.org.

The Coterie will present “Dragons Love Tacos” in the Crown Center Square’s Entertainment Pavilion starting June 30. The Coterie

Music

▪ Charley Crockett, 7 p.m. June 24, Uptown ($30-$35). uptowntheater.com.

Texas singer/songwriter Charley Crockett will perform June 24 at the Uptown Theater. File photo

▪ Bluegrass in the Bottoms, 5 p.m. June 25 and 4 p.m. June 26, Grinders ($45-$150). bluegrassinthebottoms.com.

▪ Styx and Collective Soul, 7 p.m. June 25, Azura Amphitheater ($49.50-$137). azuraamp.com.

▪ Summerfest, 7:30 p.m. June 25, Loose Park, and 4:30 p.m. June 27, Thompson Park, Overland Park ($10-$24). summerfestkc.org.

▪ Mozzy, 9:30 p.m. June 25, Blvd Nights ($50-$100). eventbrite.com.

California rapper Mozzy will play June 25 at Blvd Nights. Jose Luis Villegas File photo

▪ Max Haverfield & Friends, “Sound of Glory,” 2:30 p.m. June 27, Chestnut Fine Arts Center ($29). eventbrite.com.

▪ Kantorei Summer Choral Institute Showcase, 3:30 p.m. June 27, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($20-$35). kantoreikc.com.

▪ Folk Alliance International presents Finest Folk, 6:30 p.m. June 27, Lemonade Park ($20). eventbrite.com.

▪ Musical Monday & Tuesday, Las Vegas Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. June 28-29, MTH Theater at Crown Center ($55). musicaltheaterheritage.com.

More entertainment

▪ “Pulse Topology” by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer will open at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-8 p.m. June 25 (free; registration required; through Oct. 24). kemperart.org.

▪ “When/Time” from the Charlotte Street Foundation will premiere at the Stern Theater at Charlotte Street, 8 p.m. June 25-26 ($15-$30). charlottestreet.org.

▪ Downtown Merriam will get an early start on Independence Day with Flags for Freedom, 7 a.m. June 26 through July 10. merriam.org.

Flags for Freedom will run June 26 through July 10 in downtown Merriam. In 2016, Michael Wallis of Shawnee and his daughter, Justine Nelson of San Diego, visited the display. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

▪ Jazz on the Lawn: A Modern Picnic, featuring a picnic, auction and Grand Marquis playing music from the 1920s, will take place on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 5-8 p.m. June 26 ($55-$175 for square for up to four people). theworldwar.org.

▪ The Monster Jam trucks will invade Arrowhead Stadium, 7 p.m. June 26 and 1 p.m. June 27 ($20-$70). monsterjam.com.

▪ The West Bottoms Heritage Days Festival from the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair will feature live music, food trucks and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27. facebook.com.

Monster Jam will bring its big trucks to Arrowhead Stadium for competitions June 26 and 27. File photo

Virtual and hybrid events

▪ KC Baroque will perform “Music of the British Isles” with limited seating at the Village Presbyterian Church and via livestreaming, 7:30 p.m. June 25. kcbaroque.ticketspice.com.

▪ The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will present “Show-Me Shakespeare” to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial, 6 p.m. June 26. mymcpl.org.