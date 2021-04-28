Entertainment

Kansas City’s Coterie, Mesner Puppets combine for ‘Tall Tale’ about a sea monster

The Coterie Theatre will present “How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale,” a Mesner Puppet Theater production, live at The Coterie beginning this weekend.

The show will open at 6 p.m. April 30, with 20 performances Fridays-Sundays through May 30 ($12-$15). In-person attendance will be limited to 100 people, or one-third of The Coterie’s normal capacity. On demand video also will be available May 5-30 ($20-$65). More information, thecoterie.org.

Puppets designed by Mike Horner for the Coterie and Mesner Puppet Theater production of “How to Snag a Sea Monster.” Mesner Puppet Theater

Meanwhile, a wide array of live, in-person music also is on tap for the coming days, highlighted by “A Spring Delight” with International Center for Music faculty and students at Park University’s Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m. April 30 (free; reservations required). icm.park.edu.

Violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich will perform as part of Park University’s International Center for Music’s “A Spring Delight.” File photo

Other live music:

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “Soundscapes in the City,” 6 p.m. April 29, Meadowbrook Park (free). kcopera.org.

Darcie Hingula, 7:30 p.m. April 30, The Black Box ($20). eventbrite.com.

The Banta Beat, 8 p.m. April 30, and Pablo Sanhueza and Los Subtropicales, 8 p.m. May 1, The Ship Outdoors in the Alley (free). theshipkc.com.

The Old No. 5s, 8 p.m. April 30 ($15), and Knock Kneed Sally, 7 p.m. May 1 ($10), Aztec. aztecshawnee.com.

Easton Corbin, 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($35.50-$54.50), MerleJam 2021, 7 p.m. May 1 ($20), and John Moreland, 7:30 p.m. May 5 ($20), Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com.

Baltimore Porch Fest, 4-8 p.m. May 1, 5420 Baltimore ($40-$70). eventbrite.com.

William Baker Festival Singers, Home Concert, 3 p.m. May 2, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($5-$20). festivalsingers.org.

The William Baker Festival Singers will perform at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. File photo

Rumours, 8 p.m. May 5, The Truman ($25-$30). thetrumankc.com.

Here are other in-person activities:

Art and wine will combine on the Crossroads Wine Walk touring Reverb Social, Buffalo State Pizza, Mean Mule Distilling Co. and Oak & Steel, 5-8 p.m. April 30 ($25). wineandwalkevents.com.

Train season returns as two railroads open for the season May 1. The Belton, Kansas City & Grandview Railroad in Belton has 2 p.m. departures Saturdays and Sundays in May ($12). kcrrm.org. The Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad in Frank Vaydik Park operates 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays and holidays (75 cents). kcnrr.com.

The Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad in Frank Vaydik Park will open for the season May 1. SUSAN PFANNMULLER File photo

NASCAR makes its spring visit to Kansas Speedway this weekend, which begins with the ARCA Menard’s Series’ Dutch Boy 150 at 12:30 p.m. May 1 and the Camping World Truck Series’ Wise Power 200 at 6:30 p.m. May 1 ($30-$60 combined ticket). The NASCAR Cup Series’ Buschy McBusch Race 400 will start at 2 p.m. May 2 (limited seating sold out). kansasspeedway.com.

Backyard Movies kick off at the Screenland Armour Theatre with “Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 1 ($25 for two, sold out; $55 for 3-6). Series continues with “Mamma Mia!” May 7; “Galaxy Quest,” May 8; and through the summer. screenland.com.

Cyclists will have the choice of 5-, 12- or 27-mile routes in the Tour de Shawnee starting at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 7 a.m. May 2 ($25). cityofshawnee.org.

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park will open for the season, May 4 ($3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday). opkansas.org.

Here are more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

“Velvet Vacancy” at the Gem Theater will be the 10th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. April 29 (free). kcballet.org. Also, choreographers and cinematographers will take part in a Facebook discussion called “Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves,” 6 p.m. May 5. facebook.com/kcballet.

Kansas City Ballet dancers Taryn Mejia and Joshua Bodden perform at the Gem Theater as part of “Velvet Vacancy,” the 10th episode of the ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series.” Devon Carney/Kansas City Ballet

Biologist Wes Larson will discuss “How Do I Become a Wildlife and Conservation Biologist?” 2 p.m. April 30. lindahall.org.

Ensemble Iberica’s “Passport Series” will highlight the sights, sounds and tastes of France; with Ensemble Iberica artistic director Beau Bledsoe, guest artist Nathan Granner, Havilah Bruders and Julia Othmer, sommelier Aaron Fry and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen. 7 p.m. May 1 ($95; $25 for livestream only). ensembleiberica.org.

Jean-Arthur Régibeau, ambassador of Belgium to the United States, will give the Dole Institute of Politics’ annual Dole Lecture on the institute’s YouTube channel, 7 p.m. May 5. doleinstitute.org.

