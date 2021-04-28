Kansas City’s Coterie, Mesner Puppets combine for ‘Tall Tale’ about a sea monster

The Coterie Theatre will present “How to Snag a Sea Monster: A Terrifically Tall Tale,” a Mesner Puppet Theater production, live at The Coterie beginning this weekend.

The show will open at 6 p.m. April 30, with 20 performances Fridays-Sundays through May 30 ($12-$15). In-person attendance will be limited to 100 people, or one-third of The Coterie’s normal capacity. On demand video also will be available May 5-30 ($20-$65). More information, thecoterie.org.

Puppets designed by Mike Horner for the Coterie and Mesner Puppet Theater production of “How to Snag a Sea Monster.” Mesner Puppet Theater

Meanwhile, a wide array of live, in-person music also is on tap for the coming days, highlighted by “A Spring Delight” with International Center for Music faculty and students at Park University’s Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 7:30 p.m. April 30 (free; reservations required). icm.park.edu.

Violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich will perform as part of Park University’s International Center for Music’s “A Spring Delight.” File photo

Other live music:

▪ Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “Soundscapes in the City,” 6 p.m. April 29, Meadowbrook Park (free). kcopera.org.

▪ Darcie Hingula, 7:30 p.m. April 30, The Black Box ($20). eventbrite.com.

▪ The Banta Beat, 8 p.m. April 30, and Pablo Sanhueza and Los Subtropicales, 8 p.m. May 1, The Ship Outdoors in the Alley (free). theshipkc.com.

▪ The Old No. 5s, 8 p.m. April 30 ($15), and Knock Kneed Sally, 7 p.m. May 1 ($10), Aztec. aztecshawnee.com.

▪ Easton Corbin, 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($35.50-$54.50), MerleJam 2021, 7 p.m. May 1 ($20), and John Moreland, 7:30 p.m. May 5 ($20), Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Baltimore Porch Fest, 4-8 p.m. May 1, 5420 Baltimore ($40-$70). eventbrite.com.

▪ William Baker Festival Singers, Home Concert, 3 p.m. May 2, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($5-$20). festivalsingers.org.

The William Baker Festival Singers will perform at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. File photo

▪ Rumours, 8 p.m. May 5, The Truman ($25-$30). thetrumankc.com.

Here are other in-person activities:

▪ Art and wine will combine on the Crossroads Wine Walk touring Reverb Social, Buffalo State Pizza, Mean Mule Distilling Co. and Oak & Steel, 5-8 p.m. April 30 ($25). wineandwalkevents.com.

▪ Train season returns as two railroads open for the season May 1. The Belton, Kansas City & Grandview Railroad in Belton has 2 p.m. departures Saturdays and Sundays in May ($12). kcrrm.org. The Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad in Frank Vaydik Park operates 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays and holidays (75 cents). kcnrr.com.

The Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad in Frank Vaydik Park will open for the season May 1. SUSAN PFANNMULLER File photo

▪ NASCAR makes its spring visit to Kansas Speedway this weekend, which begins with the ARCA Menard’s Series’ Dutch Boy 150 at 12:30 p.m. May 1 and the Camping World Truck Series’ Wise Power 200 at 6:30 p.m. May 1 ($30-$60 combined ticket). The NASCAR Cup Series’ Buschy McBusch Race 400 will start at 2 p.m. May 2 (limited seating sold out). kansasspeedway.com.

▪ Backyard Movies kick off at the Screenland Armour Theatre with “Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 1 ($25 for two, sold out; $55 for 3-6). Series continues with “Mamma Mia!” May 7; “Galaxy Quest,” May 8; and through the summer. screenland.com.

▪ Cyclists will have the choice of 5-, 12- or 27-mile routes in the Tour de Shawnee starting at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 7 a.m. May 2 ($25). cityofshawnee.org.

▪ The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park will open for the season, May 4 ($3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday). opkansas.org.

Here are more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ “Velvet Vacancy” at the Gem Theater will be the 10th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. April 29 (free). kcballet.org. Also, choreographers and cinematographers will take part in a Facebook discussion called “Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves,” 6 p.m. May 5. facebook.com/kcballet.

Kansas City Ballet dancers Taryn Mejia and Joshua Bodden perform at the Gem Theater as part of “Velvet Vacancy,” the 10th episode of the ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series.” Devon Carney/Kansas City Ballet

▪ Biologist Wes Larson will discuss “How Do I Become a Wildlife and Conservation Biologist?” 2 p.m. April 30. lindahall.org.

▪ Ensemble Iberica’s “Passport Series” will highlight the sights, sounds and tastes of France; with Ensemble Iberica artistic director Beau Bledsoe, guest artist Nathan Granner, Havilah Bruders and Julia Othmer, sommelier Aaron Fry and Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen. 7 p.m. May 1 ($95; $25 for livestream only). ensembleiberica.org.

▪ Jean-Arthur Régibeau, ambassador of Belgium to the United States, will give the Dole Institute of Politics’ annual Dole Lecture on the institute’s YouTube channel, 7 p.m. May 5. doleinstitute.org.