What to do around Kansas City this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some prime events

Last year, as the pandemic took hold, the National WWI Museum and Memorial celebrated Memorial Day with nothing open to the public, only livestreamed ceremonies.

But this year, the museum returns to a holiday weekend packed with in-person activities.

One highlight will be “War Remains,” which will open May 27 and run through Sept. 6. The virtual reality exhibit transports visitors to the Western Front during World War I through a custom set and visual and audio effects. Tickets ($24; must be at least 14) on opening weekend and through most of June are sold out.

The museum’s first Great Balloon Glow featuring tethered hot-air balloons will take place at 8:30 p.m. May 30.

Also during the weekend:

▪ Flags of Forgotten Soldiers display and Allied Expeditionary Force Flag display, through May 31.

▪ Vintage military vehicles display and “Huey” Helicopter display, May 29 and 30.

▪ Public ceremony with keynote address from Lt. Col. Eric Jacobson, 10 a.m. May 31.

▪ Bell Tolling Ceremony, noon May 31.

▪ Walk of Honor brick dedication, 2 p.m. May 31.

It is worth noting that the Liberty Memorial Tower reopened May 26 and that the museum’s Edward Jones Research Center will reopen May 31. Both were closed more than a year because of the pandemic.

Admission to the museum (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily) is free May 28-31 for veterans and active-duty military personnel and half-price for others. theworldwar.org.

The Flags of Forgotten Soldiers display will be part of the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s Memorial Day weekend activities. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Here are other in-person activities:

▪ Former “Saturday Night Live” regular Jim Breuer will appear at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. May 27, 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 28-29, 7 p.m. May 30 ($30-$40). thecomedyclubkc.com. Also, national touring comic Ali Siddiq will perform at the Kansas City Improv. 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 28-29 ($22). improvkc.com.

▪ Crown Center will open two exhibits, one for adults and one for kids, both running May 29-Sept. 6 and both free: “Greetings, Saul Steinberg” with drawings by the artist who created more than 100 works for Hallmark, Gallery at 2450; “Under the Sea Adventure” with fun in a sunken pirate ship, mermaid’s house and more, Crown Center Showplace. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. crowncenter.com.

▪ Rhythm Antics promises a “mini-festival atmosphere” at Soccer Nation KC in Kansas City, Kansas, featuring music by Drrtywulvz and Somatoast, as well as aerial performances, live painting and vendors, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. May 29 ($35-$80). facebook.com.

▪ One week after Worlds of Fun opened for the season, Oceans of Fun and Riptide Raceway also will open, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 29-31 and June 5-6, daily starting June 11 ($35-$60). worldsoffun.com.

Buckcherry will perform June 1 at the Uptown. File photo

▪ California rock band Buckcherry, which will release its ninth studio album, “Hellbound,” June 25, will play a socially distanced show at the Uptown, with Of Limbo and Six Percent, 7 p.m. June 1 ($35-$45). uptowntheater.com.

Here are online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

“Batter Up – A Virtual Evening at the Negro Leagues Museum,” from the Thrivent Member Network, will be available at 7 p.m. May 27. Mark Taylor File photo

▪ Check out a local landmark through “Batter Up — A Virtual Evening at the Negro Leagues Museum,” 7 p.m. May 27 (free). bit.ly/3eH4AAG.

▪ The virtual Monarch Migration Art Walk follows a three-mile route with eight monarch-themed sculptures along Line Creek Trail in Riverside, 7 p.m. May 27 (free). mymcpl.org.

Organist Jan Kraybill will join the Te Deum Chamber Choir for a virtual concert. Floyd Gingrich

▪ Grammy-nominated organist Jan Kraybill will join the Te Deum Chamber Choir for the final concert of its 13th season, “The King of Instruments,” 7 p.m. May 30 and June 5 ($10; $20 for multiple users). te-deum.org.

A Mid-Continent Public Library program, “From Slaves to Soldiers,” will tell the history of the Buffalo Soldiers. File photo

▪ “From Slaves to Soldiers” will tell the history of the Buffalo Soldiers from the American frontier to World War II, 7 p.m. June 1 (free). mymcpl.org.