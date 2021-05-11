Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to bring his world tour to Kansas City

Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, is coming to Kansas City. File photo

Louis Tomlinson will perform in Kansas City during his recently announced 2022 world tour.

The former One Direction star will play Feb. 26 at the Uptown Theater. His tour will begin Feb. 1 in Dallas (and has already sold out) and is scheduled to stop Feb. 5 at The Pageant in St. Louis.

Tickets are available at inflated prices through resale sites such as vividseats.com and ticketsales.com, but they are scheduled to go on sale to the public through ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. May 14, with a presale starting at 10 a.m. May 13. Prices have yet to be announced.

Tomlinson’s first solo world tour, in support of his debut solo album “Walls,” was set for 2020 but was wiped out by the pandemic.

Let's try this one last time! All shows on my world tour will be moving back to 2022 and I’m excited to announce the first wave of new dates. I can't wait to see you all soon, it's going to be special! https://t.co/26YflsNtWz pic.twitter.com/9IMyyRKsBf — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) May 10, 2021

One Direction, which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, went on hiatus in 2015 and then split up for good.