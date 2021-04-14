Kansas City entertainment guide: Lyric Opera at Powell Gardens, country music at arena

Powell Gardens will celebrate Bloom Fest through May 9. File photo

Bloom Fest: Play Outside will celebrate the great outdoors from April 15 through May 9 at Powell Gardens.

Among the highlights will be members of the Lyric Opera of Kansas City performing at 1 and 3 p.m. April 17.

Bloom Fest also will include art displays, spring bloom tours (April 15-18), the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair (April 23-25) and a Mother’s Day Picnic Brunch (May 8-9). All except the brunch are included with festival admission ($5-$12). Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; more information at powellgardens.org.

It’s another busy week of live in-person music. Among the shows:

Lauren Krum will play at Pints on the Patio at the Irish Center of Kansas City. Joining her will be Mike Stover. Brian Davidson File photo

▪ Lauren Krum with Mike Stover for Pints on the Patio at the Irish Center of Kansas City, 6 p.m. April 15 ($20). irishcenterkc.org.

▪ Tommy Tutone and The M80’s at Knuckleheads, 8:30 p.m. April 16 ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Now and Then with K-Audic and The Faux Piano Man at the Uptown, 6:30 p.m. April 17 (free). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Connie Hawkins and the BluesWreckers, 7 p.m. April 17 ($20; $25 night of show). aztecshawnee.com.

Country singer Deana Carter will perform at Hy-Vee Arena. Ronald W. Erdrich File photo

▪ Deana Carter with Kyle Mitchell at Hy-Vee Arena, 8 p.m. April 17 ($33.50-$103.50 for tables of eight). hy-veearena.com.

▪ Kansas City Bronze handbell ensemble at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lee’s Summit, 4 p.m. April 18 (free). festivalsingers.org.

▪ Sixman and guests at The Black Box, 8 p.m. April 18 ($20). facebook.com.

Here are more four in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Quixotic will present a new performance art show on the Westin Crown Center rooftop deck, 8:30 p.m. April 15-17 and 29-30, May 1 and 6-7 ($75). quixoticfusion.com.

▪ Works from 140 artists and designers earning bachelor of fine arts degrees from the Kansas City Art Institute will be on display at the annual BFA Exhibition at the H&R Block Artspace and the KCAI Gallery: Center for Contemporary Practice, April 16 through May 15. kcai.edu.

▪ Lakeside Speedway will put on the Joe Berry Clash of the B-Mods, 7:45 p.m. April 16 ($5-$30). lakesidespeedway.net.

The KC Timber Challenge at Zip KC in Bonner Springs is a 5K filled with obstacles. DAVID EULITT File photo

▪ The KC Timber Challenge at Zip KC in Bonner Springs will offer a 5K course with more than 30 obstacles ranging from cargo nets to bluff climbs, 10 a.m. April 18 ($44-$49). events.com.

Here six online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

The Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series” latest episode, “Basie Land,” was filmed at the American Jazz Museum. Kansas City Ballet

▪ “Basie Land” at the American Jazz Museum will be the eighth episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. April 15 (free). kcballet.org.

Steve Sitton, site administrator for the Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site, will lead a program called “Art, Race, and Thomas Hart Benton.” FRED BLOCHER File photo

▪ Steve Sitton, site administrator for the Benton Home and Studio State Historic Site, will lead a Zoom program on “Art, Race, and Thomas Hart Benton,” 7 p.m. April 15. mymcpl.org.

▪ The Johnson County Community College Theatre Department and the Midwest Trust Center’s Arts Education Department will offer a 30-minute filmed children’s performance of “El Tiburón” or “The Shark,” April 17-June 1. jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Pianist Zhu Wang will play from the 1900 Building in a Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert via livestream, 7 p.m. April 17 (free). hjseries.org.

▪ The Youth Symphony of Kansas City will perform its Spring Virtual Concert, 2 p.m. April 18 (free; donations). youthsymphonykc.org.

▪ The World War I Museum and Memorial and the T.E. Lawrence Society will present a Lawrence of Arabia Legacy Lecture titled “Shaping the Modern Middle East,” 2 p.m. April 18 (free; RSVP required). theworldwar.org.