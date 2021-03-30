Royals

Going to The K for Opening Day or another Royals game? Fans should know these changes

An aerial view of Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex.
An aerial view of Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. KC Star file photo

For Kansas City Royals fans pondering a trip to Kauffman Stadium to see a game during the season-opening series against the Rangers this week, here’s a tip: buy a ticket in advance.

That’s not because there is often a higher-than-usual demand for tickets early in the season or because the Royals are only going to allow 10,000 fans per game in April.

It’s the new requirement for the 2021 Royals season.

As part of the Royals’ safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans must buy tickets in advance and can’t do so on game day. Plus, fans must use the MLB Ballpark app to display their tickets, meaning there will be no printouts or ticket stubs to keep.

All parking will have to be purchased in advance and will be paperless as well. Fans will enter through the gate closest to their seats. Parking areas are color-coded and connected to a fan’s seat. There will be a color and section number on each fan’s mobile ticket, and you can see the parking map at Royals.com.

The Royals also won’t allow bags inside Kauffman Stadium this season with two exceptions: 6 1/2 by 4 1/2 clutch purses and infant or medical single compartment bags. No outside food will be allowed in the stadium.

Here are other measures to keep in mind if you are going to Kauffman Stadium this season, from the Royals:

For more information on the new guidelines, see the Royals’ website.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service