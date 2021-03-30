Going to The K for Opening Day or another Royals game? Fans should know these changes

An aerial view of Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. KC Star file photo

For Kansas City Royals fans pondering a trip to Kauffman Stadium to see a game during the season-opening series against the Rangers this week, here’s a tip: buy a ticket in advance.

That’s not because there is often a higher-than-usual demand for tickets early in the season or because the Royals are only going to allow 10,000 fans per game in April.

It’s the new requirement for the 2021 Royals season.

As part of the Royals’ safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans must buy tickets in advance and can’t do so on game day. Plus, fans must use the MLB Ballpark app to display their tickets, meaning there will be no printouts or ticket stubs to keep.

All parking will have to be purchased in advance and will be paperless as well. Fans will enter through the gate closest to their seats. Parking areas are color-coded and connected to a fan’s seat. There will be a color and section number on each fan’s mobile ticket, and you can see the parking map at Royals.com.

The Royals also won’t allow bags inside Kauffman Stadium this season with two exceptions: 6 1/2 by 4 1/2 clutch purses and infant or medical single compartment bags. No outside food will be allowed in the stadium.

Here are other measures to keep in mind if you are going to Kauffman Stadium this season, from the Royals:

Masks or face coverings must be worn by all fans, unless they are drinking/eating.

Fans will be seated in pods, which will socially distanced from other pods.

All transactions (food/beverages) will be cashless, so fans will use debit cards, credit cards, gift cards and mobile wallets. The Royals said Reverse ATMs will be inside the ballpark. A Reverse ATM “takes in cash instead of dispensing it to allow users to convert paper money into an electronic payment instrument,” per Digital Transactions.

The Royals will have contactless concession areas, including “Grab N’ Go” items with a self-checkout. Additionally, there will be mobile order pickups and kiosk ordering stands at Kauffman Stadium.

Beverages will be available with lids or caps.

Vendors will not be walking through the stadium.

The Royals Hall of Fame and Outfield Experience are closed.

For more information on the new guidelines, see the Royals’ website.