Author talks, music and more: Celebrate Black History Month in Kansas City, virtually

In honor of Black History Month, local libraries and universities are presenting an array of online events over the next week. Here is a selection:

▪ Author Isabel Wilkerson will make a presentation on her Oprah Book Club pick and New York Times No. 1 best-selling book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” 7 p.m. Feb. 18. kckpl.org.

Isabel Wilkerson will discuss her most recent best-seller, “Caste,” in a KCK library event. File photos

▪ The documentary “Mr. Soul!” about the PBS show “Soul!” with Ellis Haizlip will be screened as part of Indie Lens Pop-Up, followed by live performances and a discussion with writer, producer and director Melissa Haizlip – Ellis Haizlip’s niece, 5 p.m. Feb. 19. kclibrary.org.

▪ The Kansas City-based music collective NuBlvckCity will perform as part of the Crown Crafted Concert Series, 5 p.m. Feb. 20. mymcpl.org.

Leon Jordan, slain civil rights leader, is the subject of local filmmaker Emiel Cleaver’s “A Legacy of Leadership,” which Cleaver will discuss online Feb. 21. File photo

▪ In a live online discussion of his new film “A Legacy of Leadership,” local filmmaker Emiel Cleaver will examine the career and influence of Kansas City civil rights leader Leon M. Jordan, who was shot to death in 1970, 3 p.m. Feb. 21. kclibrary.org.

▪ Randy Krehbiel, author of “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre,” will give Park University’s Spencer Cave Black History Month Lecture, 3 p.m. Feb. 22. park.edu.

Alvin Brooks has written an autobiography, “Binding Us Together: A Civil Rights Activist Reflects on a Lifetime of Community and Public Service,” and will discuss it with Mayor Quinton Lucas on Feb. 23. ALLISON LONG File photo

▪ Local civil rights icon Alvin Brooks will appear with Mayor Quinton Lucas for Brooks’ autobiography, “Binding Us Together: A Civil Rights Activist Reflects on a Lifetime of Community and Public Service,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com.

▪ Storyteller and cultural historian Br. John Anderson will portray Missouri native Tom Bass, a legendary horse trainer and founder of the American Royal saddlehorse show, in “Tom Bass’ Commencement Address,” 7 p.m. Feb. 24. mymcpl.org.

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

Cellist Eckart Runge and pianist Jacques Ammon will perform as part of a Chamber Music Now program from the Friends of Chamber Music. File photo

▪ “An Evening With Eckart,” a Chamber Music Now program from the Friends of Chamber Music featuring cellist Eckart Runge and pianist Jacques Ammon, will premiere Feb. 18 and be available through March 3 (free). chambermusic.org.

▪ Calvin Arsenia’s Feb. 4 concert in the Folly Theater’s Live! from the Lounge series will be available on the Folly’s YouTube page, 7 p.m. Feb. 18. youtube.com.

“Dances at a Gallery” from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will open the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series.” Kansas City Ballet

▪ The Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” a new seven-week online offering of free world premiere ballet episodes, will begin with “Dances at a Gallery” from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, premiering 7 p.m. Feb. 18. kcballet.org.

▪ The local country band Starhaven Rounders will perform a one-night virtual concert from Starlight Theatre as part of Starlight@Home, 6 p.m.-midnight Feb. 19 ($10 for household). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Guitarist Jiji will give a free livestreamed Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert at the 1900 Building, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. hjseries.org.

Here are five in-person activities this coming week:

▪ Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium in Union Station will present a one-day Mars Tour Special when NASA’s Perseverance Rover touches down on the Red Planet, 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Feb. 18 ($8; $4 for members). unionstation.org.

▪ “John & Jen,” a two-person original musical, is appearing at the Culture House Stage and Studio at Oak Park Mall, 7 p.m. Feb. 18-20, 2 p.m. Feb. 20 ($14-$17; 50% of normal capacity). culturehouse.com.

▪ The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will present “Speaking to Relatives,” a major solo exhibition of mixed-media work by Minneapolis-based artist Dyani White Hawk, open to the public Feb. 19-May 16 (free; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday). kemperart.org.

▪ Kids can join Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others for the Super Hero Skate at The Rink at Zona Rosa, 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Feb. 20 ($11). zonarosa.com.

▪ The Uptown Theater will ease back into concerts after months of postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic with a free event featuring the M-80s and Pompous Jack, 8 p.m. Feb. 20 (masks required). uptowntheater.com.