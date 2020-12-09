How to enjoy Kansas City holiday music this weekend with no in-person concerts

Most area musical organizations have canceled their traditional in-person holiday concerts because of the pandemic, with some opting for online versions.

Here are four scheduled in coming days:

▪ Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Grateful: A Holiday Showcase,” premieres 7 p.m. Dec. 12. hmckc.org.

▪ Tenor Ben Bliss and guests, “Holiday Bliss” free livestreamed Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. hjseries.org.

▪ Bach Aria Soloists, “Virtual Holiday Concert” from Village Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 ($15; $25 for household). bachariasoloists.com.

Soprano Victoria Botero’s “Navidad ~ Natal” will livestream from the 1900 Building on Dec. 14. JEFF EVRARD

▪ Soprano Victoria Botero, “Navidad ~ Natal” livestream from the 1900 Building, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 1900bldg.com.

Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ MTH Theater at Crown Center will present its traditional holiday show, “A Spectacular Christmas,” via streaming, Dec. 10-31 ($45; access for 48 hours from time of purchase). musicaltheaterheritage.com.

▪ Chaeyoung Park, winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition, will give a recital that will be available free from 7 p.m. Dec. 11 through Jan. 31. jccc.edu/carlsen-center-presents.

▪ Quality Hill Playhouse’s “Christmas at the Q” will stream for free, premiering at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and running through Dec. 29. qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, performs “A Christmas Carol” annually for the Mid-Continent Library. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

▪ Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens, will return virtually to Mid-Continent Public Library for his annual rendition of “A Christmas Carol” in which he depicts all 26 characters, 10 a.m. Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, 10 a.m. Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Dec. 22. mymcpl.org.

Lyric Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” featuring Paul Mesner puppets, will stream starting Dec. 14. Don Ipock

▪ Lyric Opera’s new version of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” featuring Paul Mesner puppets will stream starting Dec. 14 ($40). kcopera.org.

Here are four in-person activities:

▪ The Fighting Alliance Championship returns for two nights of action at Cable Dahmer Arena, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 ($20-$30 for two; $30-$50 for two for both nights). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Church of the Resurrection Downtown will stage a Kids’ Christmas Drive-Through, complete with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 12. cor.org/downtown.

The 1954 All-Electric House will be decorated for “Holidays in the Johnson County Museum.” Beth Lipoff Special to The Star

▪ “Holidays in the Johnson County Museum” will feature the 1954 All-Electric House decorated for the holidays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12 (admission $4-$6). jcprd.com.

▪ Kearney’s Magical Night, with a lighted parade and Santa’s arrival, will take place at the Firehouse Community Center, Kearney, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. kearneyfirehouse.org.