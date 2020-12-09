Entertainment
How to enjoy Kansas City holiday music this weekend with no in-person concerts
Most area musical organizations have canceled their traditional in-person holiday concerts because of the pandemic, with some opting for online versions.
Here are four scheduled in coming days:
▪ Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Grateful: A Holiday Showcase,” premieres 7 p.m. Dec. 12. hmckc.org.
▪ Tenor Ben Bliss and guests, “Holiday Bliss” free livestreamed Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. hjseries.org.
▪ Bach Aria Soloists, “Virtual Holiday Concert” from Village Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 ($15; $25 for household). bachariasoloists.com.
▪ Soprano Victoria Botero, “Navidad ~ Natal” livestream from the 1900 Building, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 1900bldg.com.
Here are five more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:
▪ MTH Theater at Crown Center will present its traditional holiday show, “A Spectacular Christmas,” via streaming, Dec. 10-31 ($45; access for 48 hours from time of purchase). musicaltheaterheritage.com.
▪ Chaeyoung Park, winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition, will give a recital that will be available free from 7 p.m. Dec. 11 through Jan. 31. jccc.edu/carlsen-center-presents.
▪ Quality Hill Playhouse’s “Christmas at the Q” will stream for free, premiering at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and running through Dec. 29. qualityhillplayhouse.com.
▪ Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens, will return virtually to Mid-Continent Public Library for his annual rendition of “A Christmas Carol” in which he depicts all 26 characters, 10 a.m. Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, 10 a.m. Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Dec. 22. mymcpl.org.
▪ Lyric Opera’s new version of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” featuring Paul Mesner puppets will stream starting Dec. 14 ($40). kcopera.org.
Here are four in-person activities:
▪ The Fighting Alliance Championship returns for two nights of action at Cable Dahmer Arena, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 ($20-$30 for two; $30-$50 for two for both nights). cabledahmerarena.com.
▪ Church of the Resurrection Downtown will stage a Kids’ Christmas Drive-Through, complete with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 12. cor.org/downtown.
▪ “Holidays in the Johnson County Museum” will feature the 1954 All-Electric House decorated for the holidays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12 (admission $4-$6). jcprd.com.
▪ Kearney’s Magical Night, with a lighted parade and Santa’s arrival, will take place at the Firehouse Community Center, Kearney, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. kearneyfirehouse.org.
Comments