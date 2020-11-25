Entertainment
Entertainment planner: ‘Snowy’ Kansas City holiday show will go on, but virtual-only
With the recent Kansas City mandate limiting gatherings because of rising COVID-19 cases, many shows and concerts have been canceled or forced to convert to virtual only.
Among the latter is The Coterie’s production with Mesner Puppets, “The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats.” Originally scheduled to open Nov. 27, it will now be available online Dec. 1-Jan. 3. The cost ranges from $25 for a small household to $65 for classrooms. More information, thecoterie.org.
Here are four more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:
▪ Mr. Stinky Feet (aka Jim Cosgrove) and The Hiccups (Mark Thies and Dean Ottinger) will bring their 10th annual Bright Light Friday concert to the virtual world as a benefit for Artists Helping the Homeless, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27. facebook.com.
▪ Fans of the 1989 comedy “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” might enjoy “A (Virtual) Christmas Vacation With the Griswolds: An Evening with Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo,” which will be a live zoom event featuring the two stars, 7 p.m. Nov. 28 ($25 per household). cabledahmerarena.com.
▪ The Midwest Chamber Ensemble will perform a livestreamed concert, “Dohnanyi and Schumann,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 ($17-$20). eventbrite.com. More information, midwestchamberensemble.org.
▪ Mad Science will demonstrate the world of chemistry during a Zoom event called “Spin, Pop, Boom!,” 4 p.m. Dec. 2. mymcpl.org.
Here are five in-person activities:
▪ The Christmas in the Park lights display at Longview Campground is now open and will run through Jan. 2 (free), 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. makeyourdayhere.com.
▪ The Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane will run at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 5-11 p.m. Nov. 26-Jan. 7 (free). opkansas.org.
▪ The 21st annual Luminary Walk through the outdoor paths of the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will run 4:30-10 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 ($14; tickets sold by date and time.). artsandrec-op.org.
▪ Strawberry Swing’s Holiday Market, an indie craft fair, is scheduled to take place at Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 ($7.50). eventbrite.com.
▪ The public will not be allowed, but the T-Mobile Center will finally have a live major event when the four-team Hall of Fame Classic men’s basketball tournament decides a champion. The games: Liberty-South Carolina, 3 p.m. Nov. 28; TCU-Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28; third-place game, noon Nov. 29; championship game, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 (ESPN2). halloffameweekend.com.
