Folly Frolic to bring Kelly Hunt and Kelley Hunt together for benefit concert in KC

The Folly Theater will raise money and do a public service for local music fans who have confused Kelley Hunt with Kelly Hunt, or who thought there was only one such performer and assumed her name was frequently misspelled.

The Folly Frolic with Kelley Hunt and Kelly Hunt, a benefit for the theater, will present the first on-stage convergence of the two local artists at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Kelley Hunt is a roots/blues/Americana singer-songwriter keyboardist. Kelly Hunt is a folk/Americana singer-songwriter banjo player.

A limited number of tickets are being sold for $25, and patrons will be seated 6 feet apart with masks required. For tickets and more information, see follytheater.org.

Here are six more in-person non-holiday activities:

▪ “RPO: The Romance of Rail and Mail,” a free permanent exhibit paying tribute to the Railway Mail Service and Railway Post Office, will open at Union Station, 10 a.m. Nov. 19. unionstation.org.

▪ The Modernists, young friends of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, will launch a web-based tour of the recently launched African American Heritage Trail in Kansas City that participants can explore on foot, by bike or by car, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. theworldwar.org.

A partially filled Children’s Mercy Park will be the venue for Sporting Kansas City’s playoff opener against San Jose. Ryan Weaver

▪ Sporting Kansas City earned the top seed in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer and will play the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park in the first round of the playoffs, 3 p.m. Nov. 22 ($52-$74; stadium restricted to 18% capacity). sportingkc.com.

▪ Detroit hip-hop artist Sada Baby will perform at the Scottish Rite Temple, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 ($55-$100). eventbrite.com.

The Johnson County Museum, with its signature exhibit “Becoming Johnson County,” will have a free-admission day Nov. 25. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

▪ Visitors can save a few dollars Nov. 25 when the Johnson County Museum at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park has a free-admission day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. jcprd.com.

▪ The Gobble Games will celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with games, live music and drink specials at the Kansas City Live! Block, 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 25 (free). powerandlightdistrict.com.

Here are four online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Tiera and Myron Fletcher of the Boeing Co. will provide answers to the burning question “How Do I Become a Rocket Scientist?” during a Linda Hall Library program, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. lindahall.org.

▪ The Westport Center for the Arts’ Brown Bag Concert Series is going online with a Live Stream Friday Evening Concert Series featuring the Prairie Earth Ensemble, 7 p.m. Nov. 20. wcakc.org.

▪ The Crown Crafted Series, a partnership between Mid-Continent Public Library and One Kansas City Radio (100.1 FM), will present Siento y Vivo Flamenco, 6 p.m. Nov. 21. mymcpl.org.

▪ The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s storytelling version of “A Christmas Carol” will be available to the public starting Nov. 23, with the 90-minute show costing $65 per household. kcrep.org.