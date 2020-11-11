Blake Shelton, Brandi Carlile join Sudeikis in free show for good Kansas City cause

Everyone will be able to enjoy Jason Sudeikis’ Thundergong! this year — for free.

The musical/comedy show benefiting the Steps of Faith Foundation has been moved to the virtual world because of the pandemic. Thundergong!, which has been held at the Uptown Theater the past three years, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Access will be free, though audience members will be able to donate and bid on auction items in real time.

Performers scheduled to join Sudeikis include Pierce Brosnan, Blake Shelton, Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Ben Harper,Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Nathaniel Rateliff, Fastball and Madisen Ward.

Steps of Faith, based in the Kansas City area, provides prosthetic care and other assistance to amputees.

To RSVP or for more information, go to thundergong.org.

Here are five in-person activities:

▪ Just Between Friends, a huge annual family clothing sale, will proceed with social-distancing protocols at the Overland Park Convention Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($2), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 13 (free) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14 (free). shawnee.jbfsale.com.

▪ The Classic Holiday Movies series will begin at the Regnier Extreme Screen in Union Station with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13-15 and 18-19 ($3). The rest of the schedule: “The Santa Clause,” Nov. 20-25; “Frozen,” Nov. 27-Dec. 3; “Elf,” Dec. 4-10; and “Polar Express,” Dec. 11-24. tickets.unionstation.org.

Powell Gardens will present Festival of Lights starting Nov. 13. File photo

▪ Visitors to Powell Gardens can walk a mile-long path lined with light displays at the Festival of Lights, 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday running Nov. 13 through Jan. 3 ($5-$12). powellgardens.org.

▪ Unless the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases causes a change of plans, the first indoor show at RecordBar since the pandemic shutdown will feature Dan Jones and the Squids recording a live album, 6 and 10 p.m. Nov. 13 ($30 per person with $20 food voucher, tables for two to eight). therecordbar.com.

Casey Donahew is scheduled to perform at The Truman. Submitted

▪ Casey Donahew is scheduled to perform The Truman’s first concert in seven months, 8 p.m. Nov. 13 ($59.50-$80 for one to four people; limited capacity). thetrumankc.com. The Truman also will have free Open Mic Nights at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19.

Here are six more online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ Midwest GameFest, an annual gaming convention, will go online with chat rooms, livestreaming events, online tabletops and virtual reality social spaces, Nov. 12-15 ($5). midwestgamefest.org.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott will take part in the Kansas City Art Institute’s Current Perspectives series. File photo

▪ Kevin Willmott, director, Oscar-winning screenwriter and University of Kansas film professor, will show a montage of his films at his presentation of “Race, History and the Urgency of Now” as part of the Kansas City Art Institute’s Current Perspectives series, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 (free). kcai.edu.

▪ The Faith Always Wins Foundation, started by Mindy Corporon after the 2014 hate murders of her son and father and Terri LaManno, will hold its Interfaith Panel with leaders representing Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Buddhism, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (free). Register at bit.ly/FAWNov1220. More information, faithalwayswins.org.

▪ The State of Stories program will present selections from the radio series “These Ozarks Hills,” hosted by storyteller, journalist and musician Marideth Sisco, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. mymcpl.org.

The Bach Aria Soloists, from left, Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Elizabeth Suh Lane, Elisa Williams Bickers and cellist Hannah Collins, will perform a virtual concert Nov. 15. Submitted

▪ Actor Justin Barron and pianist Sora Park will join the Bach Aria Soloists for “Notes & Letters,” a virtual concert with music and storytelling, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 ($15). bachariasoloists.com.

▪ Theologian and historian Jon Pahl will be the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Friendship Gathering of the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City and the Raindrop Foundation, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 ($50). facebook.com.