Jason Sudeikis’ benefit Thundergong! goes online, but that isn’t such a bad thing

The pandemic has forced Jason Sudeikis’ Thundergong! to go virtual this year, but that will allow the music/comedy benefit to draw its biggest audience ever.

Organizers announced Thursday that the fourth annual Thundergong! will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Access will be free, though audience members can donate and bid on auction items in real time.

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park and is a “Saturday Night Live” cast member turned movie star, will host with his friend Billy Brimblecom, a drummer who is executive director of the Steps of Faith Foundation. The group provides prosthetic care and other assistance to amputees.

Sudeikis also is one of the hosts for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event each June in Kansas City. This year’s Big Slick was also moved online but still managed to raise $2 million for Children’s Mercy hospital.

The list of performers for the two-hour Thundergong! includes Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Seth Meyers, Ben Harper, Fastball and Madisen Ward.

“We are excited to once again share an amazing experience made possible by incredible performers,” Brimblecom said in a news release. “Though we will be socially distanced this year, it’s great that we can still come together for some much-needed fun in support of a great cause.”

The first three editions of Thundergong! were held at the Uptown Theater, where a pre-broadcast event is scheduled for Nov. 13. People who RSVP before Oct. 31 will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the Uptown event.

To RSVP or for more information, go to thundergong.org.