WWI Museum will get jump on Veterans Day: Skydivers to start daylong celebration

The “Legacy Jump” will kick off the Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The 6:30 a.m. event will feature an all-veteran parachute team tandem skydiving with other veterans from every U.S. war since World War II and will culminate with former Navy SEAL Ryan “Birdman” Parrott doing a base jump from the 217-foot Liberty Memorial.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony, with a keynote address by Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will take place at 10 a.m. on the Memorial Courtyard. Other events will include the Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Courtyard and a performance by the Kansas City Symphony at 3 p.m. on the Southeast Lawn.

These outdoor events are free. Admission to the museum will be free for veterans and active duty military Nov. 7-15 and will be half-price for the public Nov. 11. More information, theworldwar.org/veteransday.

▪ The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade, dating to 1919 and billed as the nation’s oldest such observance, will begin in downtown Leavenworth at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11. lvvetsparade.com.

Here are two hybrid events to consider for the next week:

The UPHA/American Royal National Championship Horse Show will run Nov. 9-14 at Hale Arena, with a webcast available at richfieldvideo.com. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

▪ The UPHA/American Royal National Championship Horse Show, one of several Royal events that have survived the pandemic, will run Nov. 9-14 at Hale Arena but will be closed to the public. A webcast will be available at richfieldvideo.com ($25 for a day, $130 for the week). More information, americanroyal.com.

The Kansas City Bronze handbell ensemble will have a limited-seating concert Nov. 8 live at Countryside Christian Church and livestreamed on Facebook. Submitted

Here are six more in-person activities:

The Crown Center Ice Terrace will open Nov. 6 and run through March 7. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

▪ The holiday season kicks off at Crown Center with the arrival of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 and the opening of the Ice Terrace on Nov. 6, with free skating, coffee and hot chocolate from 6 to 9 a.m. The Ice Terrace will be open through March 7. crowncenter.com.

▪ StoneLion Puppet Theatre will bring its drive-thru puppet spectacular “Fall Moon Festival” to Camp Branch Campground in Smithville, 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 (free). stonelionpuppets.org or visitclaymo.com.

▪ The Longview Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will begin at Longview Community College, 8 a.m. Nov. 7 ($44-$80). longviewhalf.com.

▪ The Johnson County Museum will present “Common Threads,” an exhibit featuring historic quilts from the museum’s collection, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday from Nov. 7 through Jan. 23 (museum admission, $4-$6). jcprd.com.

▪ The Day of the Dead (or Día de Muertos) celebration in Kansas City, Kansas, will fill Central Avenue with vendors, food, live music and more, capped by a night-time parade, 3-9 p.m. Nov. 7. cabakck.org.

▪ The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert, “Sunset Serenade,” at the Magnolia Brookside Event Space, 5 p.m. Nov. 8 ($75; tables for two to eight). kcchamberorchestra.org.

Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City’s virtual production of “Blood at the Root” will feature students of its Repertory in School Empowerment Program from Ruskin High School and Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Nov. 5-7 ($15). Tickets, showtix4u.com. More information, brtkc.org.

▪ The Midwest Music Foundation’s 13th annual Apocalypse Meow benefit for Abby’s Fund for Musicians’ Health Care will livestream with live music from RecordBar and recorded performances, 7 p.m. Nov. 7 (donations). midwestmusicfoundation.org and facebook.com.

▪ The Kansas City Artists Coalition will celebrate the fusion of art and fashion online at “Coalesce — The Art of Couture,” 7 p.m. Nov. 7 (free; $25 donors receive face mask designed by artist). Register, eventbrite.com. More information, facebook.com.

Tech N9ne will perform with Krizz Kaliko in a livestream concert Nov. 7. CHRISTOPHER SMITH Special to The Star

▪ Strange Music of Lee’s Summit will present local rapper Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko in the first of what it plans to be a series of livestream concerts, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 ($20). Tickets, aftontickets.com. More information, strangemusicinc.com.

▪ The music of Hal Prince (“Evita,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cabaret”) will be featured in “Broadway’s Prince,” an MTH Theater at Crown Center presentation filmed on the roof of Crown Center. Available Nov. 7-10 ($27-$58) via Vimeo. musicaltheaterheritage.com.