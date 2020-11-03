Can’t wait for the Plaza lights? This drive-thru display has already flipped the switch

If the holidays can’t get here fast enough, then the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department has something for you.

Winter Magic is a holiday-themed drive-thru light display that is already open for viewers at Swope Park. The nearly mile-long display on Oakwood Drive opened Monday night and will be on display until January 2.

A drive through the display is not free though. Visitors can purchase tickets on the park department’s website. https://wintermagickc.com/ According to the website, the ticket sales help fund the KC Parks Summer Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to local children to attend summer activities provided by the parks department.