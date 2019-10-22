KC events Oct. 24-30: ‘Genghis Khan’ at Union Station, ‘Taj Express,’ WWE Smackdown

The “Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life” exhibit is opening Oct. 24 at Union Station in Kansas City. Union Station Kansas City

“Count Dracula”

7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26, and Oct. 30-Nov. 2, at City Stage Theater

A centuries-old vampire will steal the show in Theatre for Young America’s special evening Halloween presentations of “Count Dracula.” Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel, the play follows the Transylvanian nobleman as he begins his reign of terror in London and crosses paths with Renfield, a patient in an insane asylum, and Abraham Van Helsing, a Dutch doctor. Union Station. 816-460-2083. Tickets are $12 through unionstation.org or tya.org.

“Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Opens Thursday, Oct. 24, at Union Station

More than 800 years after taking power en route to creating the largest land empire ever to exist, Genghis Khan will invade Kansas City. The nationally touring exhibition “Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life” will feature more than 300 artifacts set in six scenes and eight galleries, including jewelry, ornaments, silk robes, musical instruments, pottery and weaponry. The exhibition also will include live Mongolian music and dancers. Runs through April 26. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $12.95-$17.95 through genghiskhanuskc.com.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Muriel Kauffman Theater

In addition to performances year-round in Aspen and Santa Fe, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet tours nationally and internationally, including bookings in Brazil, France, Greece, Israel, Italy and Russia. The company founded in 1996 will perform Nicolo Fonte’s “Where We Left Off” to its Philip Glass score during its appearance at this Harriman-Jewell Series event. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $31.50-$82 through hjseries.org.

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue”

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Yardley Hall

In the tradition of musicals dating to the early days of Hollywood, “Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” turns a behind-the-scenes story into a celebration of music and dancing. The show tells the story of a young composer who finds success by following in the footsteps of his idol, Oscar winner A.R. Rahman. It is filled with the music and dancing of India’s Bollywood, which produces even more films than Hollywood. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $18-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

“Stealing Kandinsky: A Case from the Stolen Art Files”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Just Off Broadway Theatre

This new production written by Scott W. Myers and presented by Westport Center for the Arts and Scott Myers Productions draws on the legend of Wassily Wassilyevich Kandinsky, a Russian credited with being the founder of abstract art. The play is set in current times at a modern art museum and revolves around a mysterious art theft. Runs through Nov. 9. Tickets are $25 through wcakc.org.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Sprint Center

The professional wrestling show known as Smackdown debuted in 1999 at Kemper Arena, where wrestler Owen Hart had died just a few months earlier in a fall from the rafters. Smackdown (as well as Raw and Main Event) has made regular appearances at the Sprint Center since it opened in 2007, but this will be a special show. Earlier this month, Smackdown moved from Tuesday to Friday and from USA Network to Fox in the hopes of attracting larger viewing audiences. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $20-$110 through sprintcenter.com.

Bianca Del Rio

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Folly Theater

After stops at London’s Wembley Arena and New York’s Carnegie Hall, the It’s Jester Joke tour will bring Bianca Del Rio to Kansas City. The self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” (aka Roy Haylock) won the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2014 and has gone on to become a breakout star. Her act consists primarily of comedy as she discusses her life, politics, family and much more. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $39.50-$212 through follytheater.org.

Jake Shimabukuro

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Yardley Hall

Jake Shimabukuro COLEMAN SAUNDERS Americus Studios

Given that he plays the ukulele, as do many other Hawaiian musicians, Jake Shimabukuro didn’t expect to become a touring performer. But then his version of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” set the YouTube universe on fire in 2006, and his career took off. Shimabukuro’s imaginative and adventuresome playing on his most recent recording, “The Greatest Day,” showcases his unique approach to the ukulele. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $15-$49 through jccc.edu/theseries.

Chiefs vs. Green Bay

7:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Arrowhead

Remember when the Chiefs were 4-0 and fans were dreaming of a Super Bowl? Now, with a 5-2 record and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured, some fans are just hoping they’ll make the playoffs as the Chiefs try to avoid a third straight loss at Arrowhead. This is a tough spot for backup quarterback Matt Moore to make his first start since 2017 because he’ll be facing one of the best teams in the National Conference. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $300-$825 through chiefs.com.

Silent Film and Live Organ: “The Phantom of the Opera”

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Helzberg Hall

As a prelude to Halloween, acclaimed organist Dorothy Papadakos will improvise the spooky soundtrack to “The Phantom of the Opera” on the Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ. The 1925 silent classic, which was re-released with sound in 1929, stars Lon Chaney as the disfigured recluse living in the catacombs beneath the opera house. The Kansas City Symphony will not perform. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$55 through kcsymphony.org.

The King’s Singers

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Lied Center

Founded in 1968 by six recently graduated choral scholars at King’s College in Cambridge, England, The King’s Singers now are considered one of the world’s best a cappella ensembles. The members have changed, but the group has always consisted of two countertenors, two baritones, a tenor and a bass. It also has always performed a diverse repertoire of music. The King’s Singers have won two Grammys, an Emmy and a place in Gramophone magazine’s inaugural Hall of Fame. 785-864-2787. Tickets are $11-$35 through lied.ku.edu.

“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!”

Opens 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

Peter J. Fogel, a comedian/actor/playwright/author, will portray more than 25 characters in the one-man show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” Written by and originally starring comedian Steve Solomon, the fusion of theater and stand-up comedy ran for two years in New York City and has toured internationally in more than 100 cities. Runs through Nov. 24. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $45-$65 through playhouseinfo.com/mththeater.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Fretwork, Oct. 25, Linda Hall Library. chambermusic.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Fauré Brahms Mozart,” Oct. 25, Village Presbyterian Church. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Brahms’ Fourth and Bach’s Fantasia,” Oct. 25-27, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Brentano String Quartet with Dawn Upshaw, Oct. 27, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Behzod Abduraimov, Oct. 30, 1900 Building. icm.park.edu

Theater

“Miss Julie,” Kansas City Public Theatre, Oct. 25-27, Blackbox on Troost. kcpublictheatre.org

“The Haunting of Hill House,” Oct. 25-Nov. 10, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org

“Wicked Creatures,” Confluence Theatre Company, Oct. 25-Nov. 2, Living Room. facebook.com/confluencetheatre

“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” Oct. 30-Nov. 17, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org

Comedy

Hari Kondabolu, Oct. 25-26, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Charlie Berens, Oct. 27, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Nick Colletti, Oct. 30, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Nelly, Oct. 24, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

AJR, Oct. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Alison Sneegas Borberg, Oct. 25-26, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com

Berner, Oct. 25, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Dale Watson with Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Montgomery Gentry, Oct. 25, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp, Oct. 25, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

William Clark Green, Oct. 25, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Gryffin, Oct. 26, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Halloween Disco Ball with Disco Dick & The Mirrorballs, Oct. 26, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio, Oct. 26, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries

Stefon Harris & Blackout, Oct. 26, Folly. follytheater.org

Matt and Kim with Beach Goons, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Celine Dion, Oct. 28, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Robert Earl Keen, Oct. 29, Folly. follytheater.org

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly with Polo G and Strick, Oct. 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 26-27, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

Fall Muster, Oct. 26-26, Fort Osage. makeyourdayhere.com

Halloween ComicFest, Oct. 27, Overland Park Convention Center. elitecomics.wordpress.com

KC Perfect Wedding Guide Wedding Show, Oct. 27, Overland Park Convention Center. perfectweddingguide.com

Book talks/lectures

Ree Drummond for “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier,” Oct. 29, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com

Sports/recreation

Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Toledo, Oct. 25-26. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com

Guns N’ Hoses Charity Boxing Event, Oct. 26, Kansas City Convention Center Grand Ballroom. kansascitygunsnhoses.com

Food

Cookies & Beer. Red Shoe Society KC. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $15. Bier Station, 120 E. Gregory. eventbrite.com/event/70535612917

Culinary Homecoming 2019. Chef Pablo Munoz of Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen. 6 p.m. Oct. 23. $40. Broadmoor Bistro, 6701 W. 83rd, Overland Park. eventbrite.com/event/74141478157

Halloween Candy Pairing. 11 a.m. Oct. 26. $12. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Fork & Bottle Dinner Series featuring Stone Pillar Vineyard & Winery. 6 p.m. Oct. 24. $65-$75. Parker at the Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Place. parkerkc.com, 816-437-8420

Fromage Series: Mont D’or. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 24. $29. Westport Café And Bar, 419 Westport. westportcafeandbar.com, 816-931-4740