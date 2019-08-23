Genghis Khan exhibit with jewelry, weapons and more takes over Union Station this fall

The “Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life” has drawn some 2 million visitors at venues around North America. Union Station Kansas City

More than 800 years after taking power, Genghis Khan finally will make it to Kansas City.

The nationally touring exhibition “Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life” will open Oct. 24 for a limited engagement at Union Station. It will feature more than 300 artifacts presented in six scenes and eight galleries.

Named “The Most Important Person of the Last Millennium” by Time Magazine and The Washington Post, Khan created the largest land empire ever to exist after taking power in 1206. The brutal military genius conquered huge parts of central Asia and China, often massacring civilian populations, before dying after being thrown from his horse during a military campaign in 1227.

“Visitors will experience life in 13th-century Mongolia, entering the tents, battlegrounds and marketplaces of a vanished world,” Union Station president and CEO George Guastello said. “Genghis Khan’s story — and those of his sons and grandsons during the formation, peak and decline of the Mongol Empire — will be brought to life in this unforgettable journey.”

Genghis Khan’s story, from formation to peak to the decline of the Mongol Empire, will be told in the exhibit. Union Station Kansas City

Among the objects on display will be jewelry, ornaments, silk robes, musical instruments, pottery and weaponry. The exhibition also will present live Mongolian music and dancers.

The Khan exhibition, under a variety of titles, has drawn some 2 million visitors at venues around North America, including the Field Museum of National History in Chicago and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

At Union Station, it will follow “Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries,” which will run through Sept. 29. Previous large-scale exhibitions at Union Station have focused on King Tut, Pompeii and Titanic.

“Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life” will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, which can be purchased at genghiskhanuskc.com, are $17.95 ($12.95 for Union Station members and $14.95 for children).