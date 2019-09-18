Mark your calendars: Here are the dates for the 2020 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Highlights from the Big Slick show and auction 2019 Watch Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez and more Big Slick celebrities performing and celebrating at the Saturday night auction at the Sprint Center to benefit Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez and more Big Slick celebrities performing and celebrating at the Saturday night auction at the Sprint Center to benefit Children's Mercy Hospital.

Looks like the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend’s big idea to move its auction to the spacious Sprint Center this year must have paid off.

Organizers announced on Wednesday that they’re doing it again next year. They also announced the 2020 dates: June 5 and 6.

For years, the auction, Big Slick’s culminating event, was held at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. For 2019, the 10th Big Slick, the event moved to the Sprint Center to accommodate thousands more fans coming to see hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle and David Koechner, along with their celebrity guests, joke, sing and auction off big-ticket items.

The benefit for Children’s Mercy Hospital set another record — $2.5 million — bringing the total raised to over $10 million since the fundraiser began.

“The guys are excited to continue growing Big Slick,” said spokeswoman Beth Hoops. “It was such a blast last year, including thousands more Kansas Citians in the Saturday night party. We want to keep that energy and citywide involvement up for 2020.”

Next year’s 11th annual Big Slick will once again include the Friday night softball game at Kauffman Stadium, a Saturday morning bowling tournament at Pinstripes at Prairiefire in Overland Park (complete with a celebrity red carpet arrival) and the Saturday night auction.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2020. Those signed up for Big Slick’s email list (at bigslickkc.org) get pre-sale access.

Meanwhile, the 2019 event isn’t quite over. An online auction of a Tesla Model 3 — including “junk in the trunk” donated by the Big Slick hosts — continues until Oct. 2. Details at prizeo.com/bigslick.