Jason Sudeikis and the JoCo cop who arrested him have a little reunion at Big Slick

Before the bowling tournament in Overland Park's Prairiefire shopping center, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts and their guests walked a red carpet outside, greeting fans, signing autographs and acting like stars.

It was a heartfelt, yet awkward reunion on the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend red carpet Saturday morning.

Officer John Lacy, now the public information officer for the Overland Park Police Department, greeted his old acquaintance, Jason Sudeikis, now a movie star.

“I said, ‘Jason, good to see you again,’” Lacy, in uniform as part of the security detail, would relate later. “And I smiled.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I know you.’

“I told him, ‘I was the guy who came to your house.’”

To arrest him.

Officer John Lacy, the Overland Park Police Department’s spokesman, helped with security at the Big Slick red carpet Saturday morning outside Pinstripes in Prairiefire. Roy Inman Special to The Star

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School, regaled talk show host Jimmy Kimmel with the story last year.

It was a July 4 in the 1990s, when Sudeikis was 20 and living in his parents’ basement.

“Speeding was my thing,” he told Kimmel. “I’m not going, like, 120 in like a school zone. I was always going 30 miles over, 85 instead of 55.”

He amassed a pile of tickets, in the “double digits,” he said.

“I got a lot and I would never pay them. Which is so dumb. So dumb.”

So around 8 a.m. that Fourth of July, there was a knock at the door. His dad, Dan Sudeikis, answered and called down to the basement.

“‘Hey, Jace, there’s a police officer upstairs to see you. Get on up.’ I was like, OK he’s screwing with me.

“Sure enough there’s a cop at the front door who had a ticket that was given to me about three months earlier.”

That cop was Lacy, who was a patrolman then.

Paul Rudd obliged his fans with an autograph along the red carpet Saturday. Behind him, from left, Overland Park police officer John Lacy, Gloria Rudd (Paul’s mom) and Jason Sudeikis. Roy Inman Special to The Star

“The cop says, ‘We’re going to have to take you in. You’re under arrest,’” Sudeikis said. He was handcuffed and brought to the police station. But his ever-helpful dad followed in a car behind, ready to pay the ticket and get his son home.

“The lesson you learned is no lesson,” Kimmel told him.

But Sudeikis seems to have turned out all right, as a star of “Saturday Night Live” and such movies as “Horrible Bosses” and “We’re the Millers” and one of five hometown hosts raising money for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“That was many years ago,” Lacy said with a laugh. Their little reunion, he said, “was a funny moment, to be honest with you.”

Actress/director Olivia Wilde posed for the cameras at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend red carpet. Her connection to the event: Her fiance is Big Slick host Jason Sudeikis. Roy Inman Special to The Star

Sudeikis’ fiancee, actress/director Olivia Wilde, also made an appearance on the red carpet, an event for fans to cheer and ogle the celebrities before the sold-out celebrity bowling tournament at Pinstripes in the Prairiefire shopping center. Wilde talked about her visits to Children’s Mercy.

“What they do for these children and their families is truly miraculous,” she said.

CNN journalist Jake Tapper, whose wife is from St. Joseph, praised the Cancer Center patients, some of whom got to walk the red carpet as well.

“They’re fighting battles that adults can’t even imagine,” Tapper said.

Heidi Gardner, a Notre Dame de Sion grad and now a “Saturday Night Live” star, came home to KC for her first Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. Roy Inman Special to The Star

Big Slick is hosted by Sudeikis as well as Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner. The event has raised more than $8 million since 2010. For this 10th edition, the hosts hoped to bring that total to $10 million.





Big Slick concludes Saturday night with a big auction. That event used to always sell out at a smaller venue so it’s been moved to the Sprint Center to accommodate thousands more fans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $79 through bigslickkc.org. A silent auction continues on that website until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.



