Union Station celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing with events, artifacts

50 years after Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, Union Station remembers Apollo 11

Fifty years ago on July 20, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped off the Apollo 11 spacecraft and became the first human beings to walk on the moon.

“Everyone has a memory of it,” said Margaret Huang, assistant marketing manager of Union Station in Kansas City.

This week, Union Station hosts a series of public events commemorating the Apollo 11 landing. The entry to the historic train station’s Planetarium is already decked out with a display of original artifacts from the moon landing, including Neil Armstrong’s space jacket and packets of freeze-dried food from other Apollo missions.

The event series kicks off Tuesday, July 16, in the historic train station’s parking lot, with a telescope viewing of the full moon. Planetarium and Science City educators will guide the public in using the telescopes. The event is free, and runs 9-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the official anniversary of the moon landing, former NASA education chief R. Lynn Bondurant, Jr., will give a talk on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission. The public is invited to ask questions and view Apollo artifacts. Bondurant is a Park University alumnus and lectured on the Apollo program at NASA. The lecture will be 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Science City hosts a day of workshops, demonstrations and activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost of entry is $16.25.