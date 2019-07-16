KC events July 18-24: Daniel Sloss, Big3, Apollo 11, Great Car Show, Big Picnic

Kansas City's Big Picnic at Theis Park celebrates National Parks and Recreation month, encouraged picnicking and including live music, puppetry, lawn games and art displays. The Kansas City Star

Daniel Sloss

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Uptown

Daniel Sloss GAVIN EVANS

You might not have heard of Daniel Sloss yet, but he is blossoming into one of the world’s top comedians. He’s been a star in his native Scotland since he was 17, performed a solo season in London’s West End at the age of 19 and tours internationally. Now 28, Sloss starred in two Netflix specials released worldwide in multiple languages in September (“Dark” and “Jigsaw”) and is now touring North America. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $27-$47 through uptowntheater.com.

Dude Perfect

7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

If ever there was a group whose first names shouted “Millenials,” it is the basketball-crazed men of Dude Perfect. Twins Coby and Cory Cotton and friends Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney met while attending Texas A&M University and have since become YouTube stars with their videos of basketball trick shots and challenges. Now they are taking their show on the road. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $34-$64 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

“Matilda, The Musical”

Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Theatre in the Park

From Roald Dahl, who gave us “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The BFG” and other children’s masterpieces, “Matilda” became a Broadway smash after it was turned into a musical in 2010 with original songs by Tim Minchin. The story of a little girl with psychokinetic powers who overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school won five Tony Awards in 2013. Shawnee Mission Park. Runs through July 27. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $6-$20 through theatreinthepark.org.

“Once on This Island”

7 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

The Culture House Summer Broadway Theatre will present a talented local cast in “Once on This Island” from the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Anastasia,” “Seussical,” “Ragtime”). It is about a peasant girl on a Caribbean island who is shunned because of her status but is determined to reunite with the wealthy boy who captured her heart. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $32-$57 through kauffmancenter.org.

Big3

2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sprint Center

Gray hairs might outnumber dunks when Big3, the three-on-three professional men’s basketball league co-founded by actor/musician Ice Cube, visits Kansas City. Six of the league’s 12 teams will match up in three games that will be televised live on CBSsports.com and CBS. Among the many former NBA players on the rosters of the teams playing here are Nate Robinson, Corey Maggette, Josh Smith and former University of Kansas standouts Mario Chalmers and Drew Gooden. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $32-$647 through sprintcenter.com.

50th Anniversary Apollo 11 Lunar Landing

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Union Station

Fifty years to the day after the first human walked on the moon, Union Station will celebrate the Apollo 11 lunar landing with events at the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre, Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium and Science City. The highlight will be a presentation by retired NASA educational programs officer Lynn Bondurant, who will discuss “The Legacy of Apollo — 50 Years and still Counting.” The program will be followed by a showing of “CapCom Go!” 816-460-2020. Admission will be $5; tickets to Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium ($7) and Science City ($13.25) are available through unionstation.org.

Sporting Kansas City vs. F.C. Dallas

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Children’s Mercy Park

The Major League Soccer season is well past the halfway mark, and Sporting Kansas City — despite back-to-back victories — remains in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings. The good news is that MLS has expanded its playoff field from six teams per conference to seven teams, and seventh place is well within reach of Sporting. It is in ninth with 25 points, and F.C. Dallas is tied with Real Salt Lake for sixth place with 29 points. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $34-$73 through sportingkc.com.

Swingin’ Sunset

7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at City Market

What better place to enjoy the swing music of the 1930s and 1940s than the historic City Market. The Kansas Citians Big Band will play, and visitors are invited to dance (prizes will be awarded for best dancers and best dressed) or just listen. Swing dancing lessons will be available at 7 and 8:30 p.m. 816-842-1271. thecitymarket.org. Free.

The Great Car Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at National WWI Museum and Memorial

The Great Car Show features some vintage finds. STEPHEN COOK

Hearken back to an era when cars didn’t all look pretty much the same at The Great Car Show, a benefit for the Kansas City Automotive Museum and the National WWI Museum. In addition to checking out dozens of vehicles on display in front of the Liberty Memorial, visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, educational displays and children’s activities. They can also take part in People’s Choice Judging, with the winning vehicles to be announced at 2 p.m. 913-322-4227. Tickets are $2-$5 through thegreatcarshow.com.

Kansas City’s Big Picnic

4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park and Theis Park

The annual Big Picnic will have a big addition, thanks to the area’s lousy weather earlier this year. StoneLion Puppet Theatre’s Illuminated Waters, scheduled for May 24 at Theis Park, was rained out, so StoneLion’s giant puppets will give a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Big Picnic. Other activities will include live music, food trucks, art activities and lawn games. kcparks.org/event/kansas-citys-big-picnic-2019. Free.

Karl Marlantes

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch

Karl Marlantes is hardly your typical novelist. He graduated from Yale and was a Rhodes Scholar, then served as a Marine in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Navy Cross, the Bronze Star, two Navy Commendation Medals for valor, two Purple Hearts and 10 air medals. The bestselling author of “Matterhorn” and “What It Is Like to Go to War” will appear for his new novel, “Deep River.” 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free.

International Champions Cup: FC Bayern vs. AC Milan

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Children’s Mercy Park

European football (soccer to most of us Americans) will come to Kansas City when the legendary German side FC Bayern meets Italian foe AC Milan. The match had been scheduled for Arrowhead Stadium, but this year’s wet weather delayed construction at Arrowhead and forced the move to Children’s Mercy Park. 800-653-8000. Tickets are $41.75-$267.50 through ticketmaster.com.

Also this week

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND DANCE

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, July 19, Simpson House. midwestchamberensemble.org

Summerfest, July 20-21 and 27-28, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org

THEATER

“Collide,” July 20, Quixotic Cirque Nouveau. quixoticfusion.com

COMEDY

Rod Reyes and Jamie Campbell, July 18-20, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com

Jeff Dye, July 18, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Raj Sharma, July 18-20, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Gus Johnson, July 22, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

MUSIC (ROCK, POP, JAZZ)

Dylan Scott, July 18, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Gov’t Mule, July 18, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Marc Martel, July 19, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Polo G, July 19, Memorial Hall. eventbrite.com/event/63298721179

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Tab Benoit, July 19, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Bobby Rush, Paladins and Vanessa Collier, July 20, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Earth, Wind & Fire, July 20, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

District Rhythms with Making Movies, July 21, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

The Growlers, July 21, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

Khalid, July 21, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

MattyB with The Haschak Sisters, July 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Band of Horses, July 23, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Built To Spill, July 23, Madrid. madridtheatre.com

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, July 24, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

EVENTS/FESTIVALS/ETC.

National Institute of American Doll Artists: gallery night, July 18, exhibition and sale, July 21, Hotel Phillips. niada.org

Amelia Earhart Festival, July 19-20, Atchison. visitatchison.com/event/amelia-earhart-festival

Kansas City Greek Picnic, July 19-21, Swope Park. kcgreekpicnic.com

Kansas City’s Reggae Music & Jerk Festival, July 19-20, Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant. eventbrite.com/event/60644186394

Kansas City Kids Conference, July 20, Bartle Hall. eventbrite.com/event/61405887663

Miami County Fair, July 21-28, Paola. miamicountykansasfair.com

Platte County Fair, July 24-27, Platte County Fairgrounds, Tracy. plattecountyfair.com

SPORTS/RECREATION

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Winnipeg, July 19-21. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Kansas City Roller Warriors, Rink of Fire Championship Game, July 20, Memorial Hall. kcrollerwarriors.com

FOOD

Shrimp Boil. 6-9 p.m. July 17. $25. Chicken N Pickle, 1761 Burlington, North Kansas City. eventbrite.com/event/39307648234

Watermelon and Pineapple Summer Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 21. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Elephant Wings Pop-Up dinner. 7-10 p.m. July 22. $65. KC Pinoy, 1623 Genessee. elephantwingskc.com

Summer Seafood Boil with chef Ashley Bare. 6 p.m. July 18. $75. Mozzarella plus Kurlbaum Tomatoes with chef Jasper Mirabile. 6 p.m. July 22. $65. Simple Italian Favorites with chef Paige Vandegrift. 6 p.m. July 23. $55. Olive Tree, 7044 W. 105th, Overland Park. olivetreekc.com, 913-338-2700

Gundlach Bundschu Wine Dinner. 6:30 p.m. July 18. $85. Story, 3931 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. storykc.com, 913-236-9955