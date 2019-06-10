Watch: At Big Slick auction, Rudd, Mahomes, Selena Gomez and friends sing and hug

Highlights from the Big Slick show and auction 2019 Watch Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez and more Big Slick celebrities performing and celebrating at the Saturday night auction at the Sprint Center to benefit Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez and more Big Slick celebrities performing and celebrating at the Saturday night auction at the Sprint Center to benefit Children's Mercy Hospital.

There’s pop star Selena Gomez on stage, taking a selfie video with her “Fundamentals of Caring” co-star Paul Rudd, flanked by the likes of actress Olivia Wilde, singer Chris Daughtry and “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner, everybody singing the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

It was just one of many exuberant moments at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend auction Saturday night at the Sprint Center, a big benefit for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The top money-maker of the evening was a Kansas City Chiefs extravaganza, a whiskey and barbecue dinner for eight with star players. Bundled in: the custom jacket Rudd, a Big Slick host, wore in February when he announced that Patrick Mahomes had won MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta. Mahomes even autographed the jacket, right on stage.

The package sold for $55,000, and the winner got bone-crushing hugs from Mahomes and his teammate/buddy Travis Kelce.

Another moment: Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, belted out the R&B love song “All My Life” in harmony with “SNL”alum Taran Killam. And seated behind them, Mahomes, “Today” show host Al Roker and Big Slick hosts Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle waved their cellphone lights in approval.

Blue Springs’ own, David Cook, teamed up with Daughtry, his fellow “American Idol” alum, for a duet of Coldplay’s “Fix You.” Then they joined musician Lucas Novick, who was treated as a child at the Children’s Mercy Cancer Center, for a rendition of “Surrounded” (This is how I fight my battles), accompanied by current Children’s Mercy patients.

“This is the biggest we’ve ever gone in Big Slick history,” Riggle said at the end of the night. The 10th annual Big Slick set another record — $2.5 million — bringing the total raised to over $10 million since the fundraiser began.