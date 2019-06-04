KC events June 6-11: ‘Oklahoma,’ Big Slick weekend, TinyFest Midwest, Tan France

Danielle Barger and Andrew Keeler in “Oklahoma.”

“Oklahoma”

Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at MTH Theater at Crown Center

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration, which opened on Broadway in 1943, remains one of their most popular. From local favorite “Everything’s Up To Date in Kansas City” (“They gone about as fer as they can go”) to “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” the tunes in “Oklahoma” will have the audience’s toes tapping from start to finish. Advance sales have been so brisk that MTH Theater extended the original schedule by a week. Runs through June 30. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $31-$59 through mthkc.com.

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, at Sprint Center and other venues

Will Forte leaps onto home to score during the 2018 Big Slick Celebrity Softball game at Kauffman Stadium. JOHN SLEEZER The Kansas City Star

The best chances to see the famous faces in town for this Children’s Mercy Hospital fundraiser will be before the Royals-White Sox game at Kauffman Stadium during a celebrity softball game at 5 p.m. June 7 (included with admission to the Royals’ game) and at the Big Slick Block Party at Prairiefire 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8 (free and open to the public). Tickets to the Big Slick Party and Show that evening at the Sprint Center are available for $79. bigslickkc.org.

Downtown Days Festival

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 7; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, June 8; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 9; at Downtown Lee’s Summit

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, a mother-son folk/roots/soul/gospel duo from Independence that has performed throughout the world in recent years, will give a free concert at 8:30 p.m. June 8 to highlight the annual three-day festival in Lee’s Summit’s award-winning downtown. Other popular area musical acts will appear throughout the weekend, which will also include a carnival, craft beer tents and vendors selling handcrafted goods. leessummitdowntowndays.com. Free.

Tan France

7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Unity Temple on the Plaza

Tan France, the fashion guru on the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” returns to Kansas City to promote his book, “Naturally Tan.” RICK BOWMER AP

The stars of the Netflix show “Queer Eye” created a sensation when they were in Kansas City to film their third season last summer. Now the Fab Five’s fashion guru, Tan France, will make a solo return to promote his new memoir, “Naturally Tan,” which tells the origin story of the first openly gay South Asian man on television. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $37.50 through rainydaybooks.com.

“Adventures with Clifford the Big Red Dog”

Runs Saturday, June 8, through Sept. 22 at Crown Center

The star of a children’s book from more than 50 years ago and a PBS series from nearly 20 years ago will visit Kansas City. Kids will be greeted by a nine-foot tall Clifford with a tail to slide down and will be able to climb aboard the ferry, explore Clifford’s doghouse and work together to fill Clifford’s big dog bowl. “Adventures with Clifford The Big Red Dog” was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum together with Scholastic Entertainment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4 and Sept. 2. 816-274-8444. crowncenter.com. Free.

Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Rock You!”

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Folly Theater

Given the popularity of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” last year’s movie about Freddie Mercury and Queen, the timing couldn’t be better for the Heartland Men’s Chorus to dedicate a concert to them. The chorus will perform all the band’s greatest hits, including “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 816-931-3338. Tickets are $15-$67 through hmckc.org or follytheater.org.

Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Strung Through Time”

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at White Recital Hall

With choreography by Jennifer Owen and accompaniment by a string quartet featuring violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane, the Owen/Cox Dance Group will bring to life three centuries of music in “Strung Through Time.” The program will include Bach’s Partita No. 3, Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello and Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8. James C. Olson Performing Arts Center, UMKC. 816-533-5904. Tickets are $15-$29 through owencoxdance.org.

TinyFest Midwest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Louisburg Cider Mill

If you like TV shows such as “Tiny House Nation,” “Tiny House, Big Living” and “Tiny House Hunters,” this event is for you. In addition to an array of displays by builders and tiny home suppliers, the event will present two stages with speakers, workshops and discussions on topics ranging from sustainability and minimalism to creativity and natural living. Tickets are $10-$15 through tinyfestmidwest.com; Friday Evening PrimeTime (6-9:30 p.m. June 7) $20-$75.

“The Wizard of Oz”

Opens 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Starlight

You’ve no doubt seen the movie, based on a 1900 children’s book by L. Frank Baum, about Dorothy and Toto’s magical trip to the Land of Oz with the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and the Tin Woodman. This stage version of “The Wizard of Oz,” a Starlight Theatre production celebrating the movie’s 80th anniversary, will include all the musical classics like “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs through June 16. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, “Shakespeare In Love”

Opens 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Southmoreland Park

This will be a year of firsts for the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. With the stage version of “Shakespeare in Love,” based on the 1998 film of the same name, the festival will present for the first time a play that wasn’t written by Shakespeare — although he is a character in it. Also, the season will expand from three weeks to four weeks for 2019. Runs Tuesday-Sunday through July 7; also July 1; no show July 4. 816-531-7728. kcshakes.org. Free; reserved seating available for purchase.

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!”

Opens 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Coterie Theatre

Coterie presented this show just two years ago, and it was so popular the children’s theater is bringing it back. Adapted by Mo Willems from his popular book series, the musical is about our heroes, Elephant Gerald and Piggie, discovering the fun of being in a play. With assistance from their nutty backup singers, the Squirrelles, Elephant and Piggie invites the audience to join in for interactive fun. Runs through Aug. 4. 816-474-6552. Tickets are $13-$17 through thecoterie.org.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

Amado Espinoza Trio, June 6, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Symphonic Metamorphosis plus Bach and Brahms,” June 7-9, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

“Snow Queen — A Frozen Dance Adventure,” Culture House Conservatory of Dance, June 7-8, Yardley Hall. culturehouse.com

Theater

“Annie,” June 7-15, Theatre in the Park. theatreinthepark.org

“The Shipwreck Show,” June 11-30, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org

Comedy

Emma Willmann, June 6-8, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Tony Roberts, June 6-8, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Christopher Titus, June 9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

All That Remains, June 6, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Granger Smith, June 6, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Luis Miguel, June 6, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry, June 7, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com

Dillon Francis, June 7, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, June 7-8, Oak Grove Park. gladstonechamber.com/bluesfest

Sublime with Rome with SOJA and Common Kings, June 7, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Young Dubliners, June 7, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Julian Vaughn, June 8, iWerx. brownpapertickets.com/event/4225057

Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

The Record Company, June 12, VooDoo. voodookc.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Old Shawnee Days, June 6-9, Shawnee. oldshawneedays.org

Greek Festival, June 7-9, St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Christian Church. stdionysios.org

Sugar Creek Slavic Festival, June 7-8, Mike Onka Memorial Building. slavicfest.com

Jazzoo, June 7, Kansas City Zoo. jazzookc.org

VegFest Kansas City, June 7-9, City Market Park. veglifekc.org/vegfest

Dragon Boat Festival & Races, June 8, Brush Creek on Country Club Plaza. chinagardensociety-kc.org

Festival on the Trails, June 8, Downtown Gardner. festivalonthetrails.com

Juneteenth Celebration, June 8, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

Korso, “A Man and his Dillusions: A Modern Magic Show,” June 8 and July 13, Culture House Stage. korsomagic.com

Outpace Poverty Family Festival, June 8, Theis Park. outpacepoverty.org

Soul Yoga Fest, June 8, Brush Creek Community Center and Freedom Fountain. eventbrite.com/event/58036493715

Carnival for CASA, June 9, Paradise Park. jacksoncountycasa-mo.org

Game Grumps Live! June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, June 12-15, Overland Park Convention Center. kcrqf.com

Sports/recreation

Royals vs. Boston, June 6; vs. Chicago White Sox, June 7-9; vs. Detroit, June 11-13. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals

Invicta Fighting Championships 35, June 7, Memorial Hall. invictafc.com

Kansas City T-Bones vs. Chicago, June 7-9. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

World of Rosé Tasting. 5:30 p.m. June 5. $35. Chaz on the Plaza, Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152

VegFest Kansas City. 6-10 p.m. June 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8-9. City Market Park, Fifth and Walnut. veglifekc.org/vegfest, 816-842-1271

Sangria Lemonade Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Cocktails & Constellations: Gazing & Grazing. 8:30 p.m. June 7. $45. Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. 50, 30 miles east of Kansas City. powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600

Cheese & Wine 101. 7 p.m. June 9. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204

Whiskey Dinner with Bernie Lubbers, Heaven Hill Distillery. 5:30 p.m. June 10. $80. Waldo Thai, 8431 Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/61805597205