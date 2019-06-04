Entertainment
KC events June 6-11: ‘Oklahoma,’ Big Slick weekend, TinyFest Midwest, Tan France
“Oklahoma”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration, which opened on Broadway in 1943, remains one of their most popular. From local favorite “Everything’s Up To Date in Kansas City” (“They gone about as fer as they can go”) to “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” the tunes in “Oklahoma” will have the audience’s toes tapping from start to finish. Advance sales have been so brisk that MTH Theater extended the original schedule by a week. Runs through June 30. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $31-$59 through mthkc.com.
Big Slick Celebrity Weekend
Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, at Sprint Center and other venues
The best chances to see the famous faces in town for this Children’s Mercy Hospital fundraiser will be before the Royals-White Sox game at Kauffman Stadium during a celebrity softball game at 5 p.m. June 7 (included with admission to the Royals’ game) and at the Big Slick Block Party at Prairiefire 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8 (free and open to the public). Tickets to the Big Slick Party and Show that evening at the Sprint Center are available for $79. bigslickkc.org.
Downtown Days Festival
Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 7; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, June 8; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 9; at Downtown Lee’s Summit
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, a mother-son folk/roots/soul/gospel duo from Independence that has performed throughout the world in recent years, will give a free concert at 8:30 p.m. June 8 to highlight the annual three-day festival in Lee’s Summit’s award-winning downtown. Other popular area musical acts will appear throughout the weekend, which will also include a carnival, craft beer tents and vendors selling handcrafted goods. leessummitdowntowndays.com. Free.
Tan France
7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
The stars of the Netflix show “Queer Eye” created a sensation when they were in Kansas City to film their third season last summer. Now the Fab Five’s fashion guru, Tan France, will make a solo return to promote his new memoir, “Naturally Tan,” which tells the origin story of the first openly gay South Asian man on television. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $37.50 through rainydaybooks.com.
“Adventures with Clifford the Big Red Dog”
Runs Saturday, June 8, through Sept. 22 at Crown Center
The star of a children’s book from more than 50 years ago and a PBS series from nearly 20 years ago will visit Kansas City. Kids will be greeted by a nine-foot tall Clifford with a tail to slide down and will be able to climb aboard the ferry, explore Clifford’s doghouse and work together to fill Clifford’s big dog bowl. “Adventures with Clifford The Big Red Dog” was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum together with Scholastic Entertainment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4 and Sept. 2. 816-274-8444. crowncenter.com. Free.
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Rock You!”
8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Folly Theater
Given the popularity of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” last year’s movie about Freddie Mercury and Queen, the timing couldn’t be better for the Heartland Men’s Chorus to dedicate a concert to them. The chorus will perform all the band’s greatest hits, including “We Are The Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 816-931-3338. Tickets are $15-$67 through hmckc.org or follytheater.org.
Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Strung Through Time”
8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at White Recital Hall
With choreography by Jennifer Owen and accompaniment by a string quartet featuring violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane, the Owen/Cox Dance Group will bring to life three centuries of music in “Strung Through Time.” The program will include Bach’s Partita No. 3, Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello and Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8. James C. Olson Performing Arts Center, UMKC. 816-533-5904. Tickets are $15-$29 through owencoxdance.org.
TinyFest Midwest
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Louisburg Cider Mill
If you like TV shows such as “Tiny House Nation,” “Tiny House, Big Living” and “Tiny House Hunters,” this event is for you. In addition to an array of displays by builders and tiny home suppliers, the event will present two stages with speakers, workshops and discussions on topics ranging from sustainability and minimalism to creativity and natural living. Tickets are $10-$15 through tinyfestmidwest.com; Friday Evening PrimeTime (6-9:30 p.m. June 7) $20-$75.
“The Wizard of Oz”
Opens 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Starlight
You’ve no doubt seen the movie, based on a 1900 children’s book by L. Frank Baum, about Dorothy and Toto’s magical trip to the Land of Oz with the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and the Tin Woodman. This stage version of “The Wizard of Oz,” a Starlight Theatre production celebrating the movie’s 80th anniversary, will include all the musical classics like “Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs through June 16. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.
Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, “Shakespeare In Love”
Opens 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Southmoreland Park
This will be a year of firsts for the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival. With the stage version of “Shakespeare in Love,” based on the 1998 film of the same name, the festival will present for the first time a play that wasn’t written by Shakespeare — although he is a character in it. Also, the season will expand from three weeks to four weeks for 2019. Runs Tuesday-Sunday through July 7; also July 1; no show July 4. 816-531-7728. kcshakes.org. Free; reserved seating available for purchase.
Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!”
Opens 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Coterie Theatre
Coterie presented this show just two years ago, and it was so popular the children’s theater is bringing it back. Adapted by Mo Willems from his popular book series, the musical is about our heroes, Elephant Gerald and Piggie, discovering the fun of being in a play. With assistance from their nutty backup singers, the Squirrelles, Elephant and Piggie invites the audience to join in for interactive fun. Runs through Aug. 4. 816-474-6552. Tickets are $13-$17 through thecoterie.org.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Amado Espinoza Trio, June 6, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Symphonic Metamorphosis plus Bach and Brahms,” June 7-9, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
“Snow Queen — A Frozen Dance Adventure,” Culture House Conservatory of Dance, June 7-8, Yardley Hall. culturehouse.com
Theater
“Annie,” June 7-15, Theatre in the Park. theatreinthepark.org
“The Shipwreck Show,” June 11-30, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org
Comedy
Emma Willmann, June 6-8, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com
Tony Roberts, June 6-8, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Christopher Titus, June 9, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
All That Remains, June 6, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Granger Smith, June 6, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
Luis Miguel, June 6, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry, June 7, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Dillon Francis, June 7, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, June 7-8, Oak Grove Park. gladstonechamber.com/bluesfest
Sublime with Rome with SOJA and Common Kings, June 7, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com
Young Dubliners, June 7, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Julian Vaughn, June 8, iWerx. brownpapertickets.com/event/4225057
Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org
The Record Company, June 12, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Old Shawnee Days, June 6-9, Shawnee. oldshawneedays.org
Greek Festival, June 7-9, St. Dionysios Greek Orthodox Christian Church. stdionysios.org
Sugar Creek Slavic Festival, June 7-8, Mike Onka Memorial Building. slavicfest.com
Jazzoo, June 7, Kansas City Zoo. jazzookc.org
VegFest Kansas City, June 7-9, City Market Park. veglifekc.org/vegfest
Dragon Boat Festival & Races, June 8, Brush Creek on Country Club Plaza. chinagardensociety-kc.org
Festival on the Trails, June 8, Downtown Gardner. festivalonthetrails.com
Juneteenth Celebration, June 8, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Korso, “A Man and his Dillusions: A Modern Magic Show,” June 8 and July 13, Culture House Stage. korsomagic.com
Outpace Poverty Family Festival, June 8, Theis Park. outpacepoverty.org
Soul Yoga Fest, June 8, Brush Creek Community Center and Freedom Fountain. eventbrite.com/event/58036493715
Carnival for CASA, June 9, Paradise Park. jacksoncountycasa-mo.org
Game Grumps Live! June 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, June 12-15, Overland Park Convention Center. kcrqf.com
Sports/recreation
Royals vs. Boston, June 6; vs. Chicago White Sox, June 7-9; vs. Detroit, June 11-13. Kauffman Stadium. mlb.com/royals
Invicta Fighting Championships 35, June 7, Memorial Hall. invictafc.com
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Chicago, June 7-9. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com
Food
World of Rosé Tasting. 5:30 p.m. June 5. $35. Chaz on the Plaza, Raphael Hotel, 325 Ward Parkway. chazontheplaza.com, 816-802-2152
VegFest Kansas City. 6-10 p.m. June 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8-9. City Market Park, Fifth and Walnut. veglifekc.org/vegfest, 816-842-1271
Sangria Lemonade Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 9. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528
Cocktails & Constellations: Gazing & Grazing. 8:30 p.m. June 7. $45. Powell Gardens, 1609 NW U.S. 50, 30 miles east of Kansas City. powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600
Cheese & Wine 101. 7 p.m. June 9. $50. The Better Cheddar, 604 W. 48th. thebettercheddar.com, 816-561-8204
Whiskey Dinner with Bernie Lubbers, Heaven Hill Distillery. 5:30 p.m. June 10. $80. Waldo Thai, 8431 Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/61805597205
