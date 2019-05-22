‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum back for Big Slick with ‘True Detective,’ ‘Drunk History’ stars

Watch highlights from the Big Slick celebrity softball game Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.

Three Big Slick Celebrity Weekend alums are returning to Kansas City for the event’s 10th anniversary next month, organizers announced Wednesday.

James Van Der Beek, who starred on “Dawson’s Creek,” “CSI Cyber” and “Varsity Blues,” will once again participate in the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cancer Center fundraiser.

Also returning as celebrity guests: Josh Hopkins (“Whiskey Cavalier,” “True Detective” “Cougar Town”) and Samm Levine (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “Drunk History,” “Inglourious Basterds.”

The annual event, set for June 7-8, has raised $8 million since it was started in 2010. Once again it will be hosted by hometown celebrities Paul Rudd (of the Ant-Man/Avengers films, “This Is 40”), Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”) and Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street,” “Fox NFL Sunday”), who all grew up in Overland Park, as well as “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and “Anchorman” star David Koechner from Tipton, Missouri.

They and their guests will take part in a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night party and auction at the Sprint Center.

Organizers have already announced 23 celebrity guests, with more names coming through Friday:

James van der Beek celebrated an inside-the-park home run during a Big Slick celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

▪ Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” “Roseanne,” “Speechless”)





▪ Musician David Cook of Blue Springs (“American Idol”)

▪ Actor David Dastmalchian of Overland Park (“Ant-Man,” “Blade Runner”)

▪ Musician Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”)





▪ Actor Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

▪ “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner of Kansas City

▪ Comedian Seth Herzog (“The Tonight Show”)

▪ Actor Richard Kind (“Inside Out,” “Cars,” “Spin City”)





Actor Josh Hopkins was happy to strike a pose on the Big Slick red carpet outside Pinstripes in Overland Park. T. Rob Brown Special to The Star

▪ Actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam,” “Chuck” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

▪ Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Actor Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live,” “Single Parents”)

▪ Actress Katherine McNamara of Lee’s Summit (“Shadowhunters,” “Arrow,” “The Maze Runner”)

▪ Sports broadcaster Curt Menefee (“Fox NFL Sunday”)





▪ Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”)

▪ Actor Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Billions,” “The Usual Suspects”)

▪ Actor Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon,” “Madame Secretary,” “Mad Men”)

▪ Actress Andrea Savage (“Veep,” “Step Brothers”)

▪ Actor Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation”)

▪ Actress Cobie Smulders (the Avengers movies, “How I Met Your Mother”), a Big Slick first-timer

▪ Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”)





▪ CNN journalist Jake Tapper

▪ Actress Olivia Wilde (“Tron: Legacy,” “House,” director of “Booksmart,” which opens Friday)

▪ Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), a Big Slick first-timer

Tickets for all events are available at bigslickkc.org.