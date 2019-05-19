Paul Rudd hosts SNL and gives a ‘best man speech’; will soon be in KC for Big Slick

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend gears up for its 10th annual KC fundraiser Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Paul Rudd, weeks away from returning to Kansas City to host Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, hosted the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” last night.

It was Rudd’s fourth time hosting “SNL” and he took the occasion of the season finale to convert his opening monologue into a “best man speech,” recounting his history with the show. Which, in Rudd’s version of events, included making out with cast members, his early years as a “vomit boy” at Studio 54, and getting beaten up by Lorne Michaels’ guards.

Later the show achieved some heightened Kansas City-area-energy when Rudd, who is from Overland Park, appeared in a sketch alongside cast member Heidi Gardner of Lee’s Summit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Finally! Paul Rudd of Overland Park and Heidi Gardner of Lee’s Summit on screen together in the #SNLFinale. Woo-hoo Kansas City suburbs! pic.twitter.com/cA2N1W1LGF — Sharon Hoffmann (@Sharonakc) May 19, 2019

Rudd’s appearance on SNL comes after a week of announcements about new and returning guest celebrities to the 10th annual Big Slick fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital, which is set for June 7-8.

Some of those recently announced include Taran Killam, a former “Saturday Night Live” star who appears on ABC’s “Single Parents,” and Sarah Chalke of ABC’s “Speechless,” “Scrubs” and “Roseanne.”

Also recently announced was Lee’s Summit native Katherine McNamara, who starred in the Freeform show “Shadowhunters” and has also appeared on CW’s “Arrow” and in “The Maze Runner” films.

Celebrity guests announcements will continue through May 24.

Big Slick started in 2010 as a poker tournament hosted by Rudd (most recently starring in “Avengers: Endgame”), Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street,” “Fox NFL Sunday”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”), who grew up in Overland Park.

Today, they host the two-day fundraiser along with “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and “Anchorman” star David Koechner from Tipton, Missouri.

Events include a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night party and auction.

This year, the auction will be held at the Sprint Center instead of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, allowing for 5,000 more seats.

Big Slick has raised $8 million for the children’s hospital since its inception. Tickets for all events are available at bigslickkc.org.