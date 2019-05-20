Kansas City’s own Hollywood power couple coming to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Watch the Big Slick celebrities ham it up on the red carpet Big Slick celebrities walk the red carpet outside of Pinstripes in Prairiefire in Overland Park on June 2, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick celebrities walk the red carpet outside of Pinstripes in Prairiefire in Overland Park on June 2, 2018.

Actress Olivia Wilde may be prepping for the opening of her critically acclaimed directorial debut, “Booksmart,” but she’s making time for Kansas City.

Wilde, also known for roles in “Tron: Legacy” and “House,” is slated to return for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, co-hosted by her fiance, Jason Sudeikis, next month.

In “Booksmart,” hitting theaters May 24, two overachieving girls realize they should have partied more. Sudeikis plays their high school principal.

Joining Wilde on the list of guest celebrities announced Monday is actor David Dastmalchian, a Shawnee Mission South graduate who appears in the Ant-Man films with Big Slick co-host Paul Rudd and shot his new feature film, “All Creatures Here Below,” in Kansas City.

And rounding out the latest celebrity announcements for the June 7-8 event? Curt Menefee of “Fox NFL Sunday,” which regularly features Big Slick host Rob Riggle.

Celebrity guests announcements for the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cancer Center fundraiser will continue daily through May 24.

David Dastmalchian showed off his Shawnee Mission South T-shirt at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend red carpet event in 2017. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Other guests announced so far:





▪ Actress Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” “Roseanne,” “Speechless”)

▪ Musician David Cook of Blue Springs (“American Idol”)

▪ Musician Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”)

▪ Actor Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

▪ Actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam,” “Chuck” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

▪ Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson (a Big Slick first-timer)

▪ Actor Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live,” “Single Parents”)

▪ Actress Katherine McNamara of Lee’s Summit (“Shadowhunters,” “Arrow,” “The Maze Runner”)

▪ Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”)

▪ Actor Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Billions,” “The Usual Suspects”)

▪ Actor Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon,” “Madame Secretary,” “Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”)

▪ Actress Andrea Savage (“Veep,” “Step Brothers”)

▪ Actor Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation”)

▪ Actress Cobie Smulders (the Avengers movies, “How I Met Your Mother”)

▪ Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”)





▪ CNN journalist Jake Tapper

▪ Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family,” a Big Slick first-timer)

Big Slick started in 2010 as a poker tournament hosted by Rudd (“This Is 40,” “Clueless”), Riggle (“21 Jump Street”) and Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”), who grew up in Overland Park.





Now they host the two-day fundraiser along with “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and “Anchorman” star David Koechner from Tipton, Missouri.

Events include a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night party and auction.

This year, the auction, which is really more of a big show, will be held at the Sprint Center instead of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, allowing for 5,000 more seats.

Big Slick has raised $8 million for the children’s hospital since its inception. Tickets for all events are available at bigslickkc.org.

Curt Menefee Kevin Lynch