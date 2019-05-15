Coming to KC’s Big Slick: An ‘Avengers’ star, an iconic child actor and CNN anchor

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend gears up for its 10th annual KC fundraiser Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Slicksters, assemble!

Doesn’t quite have the same ring as the Avengers rallying cry, but still, maybe we can get a chant or something out of actress Cobie Smulders when she comes to town next month for her first ever Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

Smulders, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in Marvel’s world-conquering movie franchise and also starred on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” headlines the third day of celeb announcements for this year’s fundraiser.

She was announced Wednesday alongside two returning Big Slick alums:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As a child, Haley Joel Osment was nominated for an Academy Award for “The Sixth Sense” and also starred in Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”

And Jake Tapper, who is CNN’s chief Washington correspondent and host of “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” has a local connection: His wife is from St. Joseph, and they got married in Kansas City.

The 10th annual Big Slick is set for June 7-8. Events include a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night auction.





This year’s auction, dubbed the Party & Show, is moving to the Sprint Center, making nearly 5,000 more tickets available than previous events at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.

CNN journalist Jake Tapper joked around with Big Slick host Paul Rudd on stage at a Big Slick auction. Reed Hoffmann Special to The Star

Since 2010, Big Slick has raised more than $8 million for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Once again the event will be hosted by hometown celebrities Paul Rudd (Ant-Man of the Avengers movies), Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”), Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “Saturday Night Live”) Rob Riggle (Fox Sports, “21 Jump Street”) and David Koechner (“Anchorman”).

Haley Joel Osment, left, was welcomed to first base by Big Slick host Paul Rudd during a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Organizers will continue to announce celebrity guests weekdays through May 24. Guests already revealed: Actors Zachary Levi, Ariel Winter, Adam Scott, Charlie Day, Kevin Rahm and Martin Starr and musicians David Cook and Alex Lifeson.

Find tickets to all Big Slick events at bigslickkc.org.



