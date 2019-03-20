‘Queer Eye’ fans are craving this squash casserole from a KC chef. Here’s his recipe

“Queer Eye” fans are getting a taste of Kansas City dining, and the cravings are intense.

They’ve ordered more than 11,000 bottles of Jones Bar-B-Q sauce, and they are ready to devour that squash casserole from EJ’s Urban Eatery.

Elrod & Sons — that’s season three, episode six of the Netflix original series — has people begging for the casserole recipe. That’s the episode where “a still-grieving single father whose wife died of cancer vows to honor her memory by moving forward with their two young sons,” Netflix says.

During that “Queer Eye” episode, Fab Five food expert Antoni Porowski took Rob Elrod to EJ’s Urban Eatery so the single dad could learn how to make “more-nutritious meals for his two picky sons,” Refinery29 reported.

EJ’s Urban Eatery is nestled in the West Bottoms of Kansas City and serves a “cafeteria-style restaurant offering a choice of a meat and up to three vegetable side dishes,” the Kansas City Star reported when the eatery opened in 2017.

The squash casserole is one of those side dishes that chef and owner John C. Smith taught Elrod to make.

Thank you @queereye for having me and the @ejsurbaneatery family to be apart of your show. We had a great time! @jvn didn’t know that the you enjoy the Squash Casserole so much it made you quiet! Lol! pic.twitter.com/rnGVkYbC0r — John Cedric Smith (@ChefJCSmith) March 18, 2019

Now lots of “Queer Eye” fans want to learn how to make that vegetable dish, too.

“I need the squash and zucchini casserole recipe from S3 episode 6!!!!!” Alexandria Wilson tweeted.

“I’ve given Queer Eye all of my tears,” another tweet says. “The least they could do is give me that squash casserole recipe from S3 Ep6.”

The good news is you don’t need that suggested “Queer Eye” cookbook to get this casserole recipe.

About a month after EJ’s Urban Eatery opened in 2017, chef Smith went on Kansas City Live and demonstrated how to make this now-famous dish, KSHB anchor Lindsay Shively tweeted.

You can watch Smith make the squash recipe in the four-minute video below. Disclaimer: It will take you longer than four minutes to make this on your own, as the prep work is already done and the oven-time isn’t featured on KC Live.

KSHB also published the squash casserole recipe, which can be viewed online..