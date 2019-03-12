KC events March 14-20: Big 12 basketball, ‘Nelly Don’ musical, St. Patrick’s Day parade

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
Through Saturday, March 16, at Sprint Center
The Big 12 Conference’s annual postseason tournament, which began Wednesday with the bottom four teams pairing off, carries more than its usual meaning this year. The top teams, including Kansas State and Kansas, could cement higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and other teams’ NCAA hopes might rest on strong performances this weekend. Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14; semifinals, 6 p.m. Friday, March 15; final, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16. 816-949-7100. All-session tickets are $195-$330 through sprintcenter.com.
“Nelly Don: The Musical”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at MTH Theater at Crown Center
This original musical is sure to appeal to Kansas Citians with a strong sense of local history. With 21 shows, including eight matinees, there are plenty of chances to see the story of Kansas City icon Nell Donnelly Reed come to life. Donnelly Reed was the driving force behind the Nelly Don fashion company, and her personal life was colorful, to say the least. Runs through March 31. 816-221-6987. Tickets are $35-$45 through nellydon.com.
Neil Hamburger
7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at RecordBar
As you might guess, Neil Hamburger is a made-up name. In fact, Neil Hamburger is a made-up person, concocted and portrayed by Australian-born Gregg Turkington as a tuxedo-clad comedian/singer with bad hair who seems to have materialized from another place and time. Turkington recently released a Neil Hamburger album called “Still Dwelling.” Opening will be Mike Hickey, aka Major Entertainer. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $20 through therecordbar.com.
KC STEM Fest
12:15 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Union Station
As the United States lags further behind other industrialized nations in academic achievement, the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is growing. The KC STEM Fest will provide an innovative environment of hands-on science and offer elementary through high school students a place to exhibit their work alongside entertainment and learning opportunities for the entire family. 816-241-6200. kcstemfest.org. Free.
U.S. Coffee Championships
9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17, at Kansas City Convention Center
Could this be a preview of a new Olympic sport? Well, organizers for the 2024 Paris Olympics want to add breakdancing, so why not coffee making, too? For the record, the U.S. Coffee Championships will include competition in five categories: barista, brewers, cup tasters, roaster and coffee in good spirit. The venue also will feature The Café, The Market and Roaster Village, so the public will be able to sample and buy products. Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $20 through uscoffeechampionships.org; $25 at door.
Emanuel Ax
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Folly Theater
Internationally renowned pianist Emanuel Ax made his debut in the Harriman-Jewell Series in 1984, when he performed with legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Thirty-five years later, Ax will return for his 14th appearance in the series. The Polish-born, Juilliard-educated pianist who won the Avery Fisher Prize in 1979 will play a program with works by Brahms, Ravel and Chopin. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $31-$81.50 through hjseries.org.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “Così fan tutte”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The last of three major collaborations between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte (following “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Don Giovanni”), “Così fan tutte” is not exactly an opera for the #MeToo movement. The title is loosely translated “All women do the same,” and the story is about two men testing the faithfulness of their fiancées by disguising themselves and pursuing each other’s intended. British conductor Jane Glover will make her Lyric Opera debut. Also, 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 22, 2 p.m. March 24. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-7344. Tickets are $35.50-$194.50 through kcopera.org.
“Inherit the Wind”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at White Theatre
Although written in 1955 and based on events from 1925, “Inherit the Wind” is relevant today given many people’s continued distrust of science. The drama parallels the Scopes Monkey Trial, a Tennessee court case that upheld a state law banning the teaching of evolution in public schools. The White Theatre production will feature area actors under the direction of veteran Bill Christie. Runs through March 24. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $14-$30 through thewhitetheatre.org.
“Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”
Opens 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at B&B Live
Music Theatre Kansas City and Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will collaborate for the first time to present this musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic tale following Huck Finn and runaway slave Jim on their journey down the Mississippi River. The production will feature a cast of 45 area youths and adults as well as a live orchestra. Also, 2 p.m. March 17, 7 p.m. March 22-23, 2 p.m. March 24. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $10-$15 through mtkc.org.
Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m. Sunday, March 17, in midtown and Westport
Local-funny-guy-made-good Eric Stonestreet, known for his role in the ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” will be the grand marshal for the area’s largest annual parade and one of the nation’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades. “Shamrocks & Shenanigans” is the 2019 theme. The route will begin at Linwood and Broadway and proceed south along Broadway to 43rd Street. kcirishparade.com. Free.
Kara Cooney
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Cleopatra wasn’t the only female ruler who had a major impact on world history. Kara Cooney, author of “When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt,” will share her insights on these women who are often neglected in history books as part of National Geographic Live. Cooney is a professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. Sold out.
Jess Hilarious
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, March 20-21, at Kansas City Improv
Born in Baltimore as Jessica Moore, Jess Hilarious rose to popularity through her Instagram comedy skits and since has become a successful touring comedian. Hilarious ranked second behind Kevin Hart on The Hollywood Reporter’s Feb. 27 Top Comedians chart, which is based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. She recently co-hosted the second annual BET Social Awards and is the female lead in the new Fox sitcom “Rel.” 816-759-5233. Tickets are $35-$45 through improvkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Quixotic, “Collide,” March 14, Quixotic. quixoticfusion.com
Siento y Vivo Flamenco, March 14, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Bubbly and Brilliant,” March 16, Community Christian Church, and March 17, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Stories, Fables and Tales,” March 17, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch; March 19, 1900 Building. kcchorale.org
Ensemble Iberica, “Roma,” March 18, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org
KC Chorale, “Fables, Stories and Tales,” March 19, 1900 Building. 1900bldg.com
Theater
“Cavalcade of Stars,” March 15, Roger T. Sermon Community Center. puppetryartsinstitute.org/cavalcade-of-stars
Comedy
Raven, March 14, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Jamie Campbell with Eric Brown, March 14-16, Clint’s Comedy Stop. clintscomedystop.com
Ian Bagg, March 15-16, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Miss JusLaugh & Friends, March 15, Uptown Arts Bar. uptownartsbar.com
Mr. Puppet, aka Bob Abdou, March 16, Puppetry Arts Institute. puppetryartsinstitute.org
Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Kerwin Claiborne, March 17, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Socks in the Frying Pan, March 14, Drexel Hall. irishcenterkc.org
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
John McEuen and the String Wizards, March 15, Folly. follytheater.org
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
DJ Pauly D, March 17, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Zhu, March 18, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Naka-Kon, March 15-17, Overland Park Convention Center. naka-kon.com
Burlesque Downtown Underground, “BurLuck!” March 16, Opera House. kcburlesque.com
City Imagineerium, March 16, Pierson Hall. learnscienceandmathclub.org
Snake Saturday Parade and Festival, March 16, North Kansas City. snakesaturday.com
St. Patrick’s Warm-up Parade, March 16, Brookside District. brooksidekc.org
Zombie-Leprechaun Bar Crawl, March 16, Independence Square. eventbrite.com/event/56925852758
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Mavericks (hockey) vs. Wichita, March 15; vs. Tulsa, March 16. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. kcmavericks.com
Kansas City Tornadoes (men’s basketball) vs. Tampa Bay, March 15 and 18; vs. Owensboro, March 20. Hy-Vee Arena. kctornadoes.com
Westport St. Patrick’s Day Run, March 16, Westport District. facebook.com/stpatricksdayrun
NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship, March 20-26, Municipal Auditorium. naia.org
Food
St. Patrick’s Day Party Brunch. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17. Kansas City Live! Block, 13th and Grand. powerandlightdistrict.com/events/20190317_-stpats-brunch
Irish breakfast, lunch and dinner. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. March 17. O’Dowd’s, 4742 Pennsylvania. odowdskc.com, 816-561-2700
Trimbach Wines Dinner. 6 p.m. March 13. $115. The Restaurant at 1900, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods. therestaurantat1900.com, 913-730-1900
Irish Dinner. 5-9 p.m. March 15. Rozzelle Court Restaurant, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278
St. Patrick’s Day Irish menu. Through March 17. Third Street Social, 123 SE Third, Lee’s Summit. thirdstreetsocial.com, 816-384-2123
Irish Hooley with food and drink specials and Irish brunch. 10 a.m.-midnight March 17. $5-$10. The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway. waldowell.com, 816-361-1700
