KC Mayor’s Christmas Tree is among 10 ‘travel-worthy’ trees in U.S., says USA Today

It’s the kind of thing that could go to a city’s head.

On the heels of National Geographic Traveler including Kansas City on its list of “best trips” in the world for 2019, USA Today listed our Mayor’s Christmas Tree first on a list of “10 travel-worthy Christmas trees across the USA.”

And Country Living Magazine chose our tree, which reigns over Crown Center, as “the most iconic Christmas tree” in Missouri.

USA Today asked Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, to share some favorites around the country.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“One of the nation’s largest Christmas trees shines above Kansas City every holiday season,” the paper said. “A 100-foot Oregon Douglas fir lords over the city’s Crown Center, which welcomes Christmas with an ice-skating rink, a gingerbread village and holiday train. At the end of each season, wood from the tree is made into ornaments. Proceeds from sales benefit a holiday charity fund for needy city residents.”

The White House Christmas tree and the one at Rockefeller Center in New York were also on the list of 10 trees, which included the one at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston.

This year, KCK native Kalen Allen — who parlayed his viral videos into a job working for Ellen DeGeneres — helped light the mayor’s tree.

Country Living named the most iconic trees in every state and also focused on Kansas City’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree, which is lit every year on the day after Thanksgiving.

“Kansas City’s Crown Center, the area’s headquarters for chic shopping, turns festive with its Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony,” the magazine said. “At 100 feet, it’s said to be one of America’s tallest public trees!”

Country Living chose the Derby City Christmas Tree as the most iconic in Kansas:

“Get ready for a down-home, fun-for-everyone celebration when the city of Derby, Kansas, lights the Christmas tree in Madison Avenue Central Park. After enjoying crafts, cookies, and hot drinks, locals can stop by to see the tree all season long.”

Derby is a suburb of Wichita and had a 2017 population of more than 23,000.