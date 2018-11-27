National Geographic Traveler names Kansas City one of world’s ‘best trips’ for 2019

One may wonder what Kansas City has in common with Dakar, Senegal, or Perth, Australia.

It seems they are among must-see destinations for travelers in 2019.

That’s according to National Geographic Traveler magazine, which published the list Tuesday in the December-January issue.

“Our Best Trips issue features 28 destinations and experiences that can inspire us, change our perspectives and connect us with cultures, places and ideas that matter in the world,” said editor-in-chief George Stone.

National Geographic travel editors and explorers selected their top destinations in four categories: cities, nature, culture and adventure.

Kansas City is the only American destination on the cities list, which includes Dakar; Perth; Salvador, Brazil; Toronto, Canada; Matera, Italy; and Mexico City.

The magazine specified that it is referring to Kansas City, Mo.

The best nature destinations for the coming year are the Peruvian Amazon; Montenegro, Belize; Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique; South Walton County, Fla.; Fanjingshan, China; and Tahiti, French Polynesia.

In the culture category, the magazine selected Cairo, Eqypt; Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam; Galway, Ireland; Bauhaus Trail, Germany; Oakland, Calif.; Vervey, Switzerland; and Dordogne, France.

For adventure, the list recommends Greenland; Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico; Isla de los Estados, Argentina; Macedonia; Canterbury Region, New Zealand; Cano Cristales River, Colombia; and Oman.

Incidentally, the magazine’s Best Trips of 2018 included such exotic locations as Harar, Ethiopia, and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as well as Cleveland, Ohio.