Gusty winds, dry air, parched plants place KC area in ‘very high’ danger of fires

Gusty winds, dry air and parched vegetation are placing Kansas City at a “very high” risk of fires Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is warning that “outdoor burning should be avoided at all cost.” People should also take care with open flames and the disposal of cigarette butts.
Fire departments across the Kansas City area have issued burn bans until the winds die down and more rain falls in the area. The departments are not issuing any further burn permits and suspended any approved permits until the ban is lifted.
Some of cities under the burn ban include Lenexa, Overland Park, Shawnee, Mission and Merriam.
The Western Cass Fire Protection District is strongly discouraging outdoor burning.
Strong west winds gusting up to nearly 40 mph Tuesday afternoon are the main reason for the very high fire danger. But low humidity between 25 and 35 percent this afternoon and the lack of recent moisture also is exacerbating the situation, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning comes as area residents are reminded that it’s December. On Monday, temperatures soared to a record high of 72 degrees at Kansas City International Airport.
But colder temperatures arrived in the Kansas City metro area overnight. Temperatures crashed into the mid-20s early Tuesday with the strong winds making it feel more like the upper teens.
The highs are expected to return to near normal Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Another surge of colder air is expected to move into the area Wednesday night, sending temperatures falling into the teens and 20s by Thursday morning.
Highs on Thursday will struggle to get into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Friday’s high will be in the upper 30s.
The winds are expected to become less intense by the end of the week.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
