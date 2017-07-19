Cooling centers open as heat wave bears down on Kansas City

Cooling centers will open their doors across the Kansas City metro area to help people escape the brunt of the heat wave that is targeting the region the rest of the week.

With the Kansas City area under an excessive heat warning through Saturday evening, the YMCA of Greater Kansas City announced that all of its locations are available to those needing to cool down.

The centers will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no charge, but people should bring photo identification and check in at the center’s welcome center when they arrive.

Children 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

To find a location near you, call 816-561-YMCA or visit www.kansascityYMCA.org. Activities vary by location.

The Olathe Fire Department and Olathe Public Library announced that two cooling centers will open beginning Wednesday to provide temporary relief from the heat.

Olathe’s two public libraries are open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

People are encouraged to bring necessary personal items like medicines and ready-to-eat snacks.

For other cooling centers near you, search the United Way of Greater Kansas City’s and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ websites.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued an excessive heat warning that’s in effect from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Although storms were expected to sweep across Kansas City Wednesday morning, they were expected to clear by the afternoon, allowing the heat index to soar near 105 degrees.

Highs for the remainder of the week are expected to be in the upper 90s and might reach 100 degrees. The heat index is expected to climb as high as 110 degrees during the afternoon hours.

There also will be little relief at night as overnight lows are expected to fall only to the mid-70s to 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service warned that people need to take precautions the next few days to avoid overheating and heat illnesses.

People should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. They should also wear light weight, loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Anyone overcome by the heat should move to a cool and shaded location. People should call 911 if they suspected someone has heat stroke.

While pets and children should never be left unattended in vehicles, it’s especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the National Weather Service said.