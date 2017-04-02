KC’s streak of rainy days hits 10, but don’t stop counting

Widespread morning showers and storms are moving away from Kansas City, giving the area a brief break before storms return Sunday night.
The round of morning showers affected most of the Kansas City area Sunday, marking the 10th day in a row that KC has seen at least a trace of precipitation, the National Weather Service said in a Tweet.
KC has already picked up a trace of precipitation this morning. This now makes 10 days in a row that KC has received at least a trace!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 2, 2017
There’s a chance for isolated to scattered showers through the day Sunday. Another round of widespread showers and storms is expected to return Sunday night into Monday. No severe weather is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The streak of consecutive days with rain doesn’t appear to be ending soon. There will be a break Monday night into Tuesday.
But another storm system is likely to move into the Kansas City area late in the day Tuesday. These storms could be strong, producing small hail and gusty winds generally south of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service.
Most areas in the Kansas City area are likely to see a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain Sunday through Wednesday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments