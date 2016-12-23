Chance to give back through the medium of tennis

One Love Tennis Inc. will host the First Annual Play Day Event at Clayview Country Club in Kansas City on Wednesday.
The non-profit organization One Love Tennis tries to benefit underprivileged children in the community through tennis as well as fitness and nutrition education.
Wednesday’s event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include games, instruction, nutrition advice and lunch.
To help or participate as a sponsor or volunteer, you can email founder Michael-Ray Pallares, at mrpallares3@gmail.com.
Pallares is a professional tennis player who has played in the Davis Cup for the Dominican Republic.
Comments