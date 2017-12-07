Loss to Washington exposes kryptonite for KU

1:16 Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game Pause

0:44 Watch Jayhawks warm up before the game

1:17 Bill Self gives the latest on Billy Preston, James Sosinski

1:25 Fine art for KU fans: $25,000 Rock Chalk Jayhawk paintings

0:25 Raw video: Truck overturns under Bartle Hall

4:19 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension

16:57 Facebook Live To Go: Terez and the A-Team on Marcus Peters

20:05 Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer

3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams